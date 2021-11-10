Neymar, Weverton, Santos…see the commotion around the boy who asked for Jaílson’s shirt, from Palmeiras, and was harassed in Vila Belmiro

Bruninho is from Santos and went to accompany the derby against Palmeiras in Vila Belmiro. At the end of the match, the boy asked for Jailson’s shirt. The archer from Palmeira handed over the garment and was applauded by those present. But, outraged, another part of the fans threatened the boy’s father and a generalized fight almost broke out. The PM had to intervene.

In a video on social media, Bruninho explained that he likes Weverton and Jaílson a lot, but he guaranteed that he is from Santos.

“Hey guys. Alright? I’m sorry if anyone was offended that I took Jailson’s shirt. I like him a lot. And I like Weverton [titular do Palmeiras] because he is from the Brazilian team. I’m not from Palmeira, it’s just that I like Jailson a lot. I’m not from Palmeira, I’m from Santos. I went to all the 2019 games, now I’m trying to lose that time that I didn’t go to the Vila. I’m not from Palmeira, I’m from Santos. I am a saint. I always supported Santos in the most difficult moments. I have always been together with Santos. I didn’t want to take Jailson’s shirt to offend anyone,” he said.

The boy’s sincerity brought a series of positive messages. Neymar, from PSG, defended the attitude and criticized the offenders.

“(…) you are a giant boy. What a personality to make this video, something that no asshole who called you names has the courage to get in his face!”, said Neymar. “Where are we going to stop? Where are these handsome meddlers… he is a child, a child who is a fan of his rival. What’s wrong with that? The world is going crazy, people are losing track of what God already said “Love your neighbor”. What a sadness to see this video, to hear his voice apologizing and that he would return his shirt so they don’t do anything to him! What a sadness. May God bless us and protect us,” he posted.

The Santos board also took action. Bruninho will watch the match against Red Bull Bragantino in the Vila Belmiro boxes.

Weverton will give the national team shirt to Bruninho

Upon learning of the incident, goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, promised to deliver a shirt for the Brazilian team to Bruninho. He recorded a video on social media and gave the boy strength.

On Twitter, Palmeiras also commented on the case very sensitively. “A child supporter took the opposite path and won our admiration. Bruninho, follow your heart and keep rooting for your team. Football thanks,” he posted.

The history of football is full of athletes who transcend club boundaries and are admired by all fans. A child supporter took the opposite route and won our admiration. Bruninho, follow your heart and keep rooting for your team. Football thanks. pic.twitter.com/7zB9PYEkka — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) November 9, 2021

