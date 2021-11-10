Nintendo Switch is DISCOUNT on Amazon: lowest price in 6 months

Nintendo console is selling for R$1,999 and Prime subscribers have free shipping

If you were waiting for the opportunity to have a Nintendo Switch, this moment is yours. Just today, the Nintendo console is being sold on Amazon for BRL 1,999 – a 31% discount on the original price.

Buy New Nintendo Switch on Amazon for $1,999

Remember that this is the lowest price in the last six months. And more: Amazon Prime subscribers have free shipping to anywhere in Brazil. This model is the national version, with joy cons in neon blue and neon red.

New Nintendo Switch: check out the details

Model with extended battery; duration varies depending on games or applications used; with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for example, the battery lasts approximately 5.5 hours

Supports 3 different types of gameplay: TV Mode, Table Stand Mode and Portable Mode

Connects via Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming

bivolt product

1 year warranty

game selection

In addition to taking your console home, you might also want to add some new games to your library. See a list with the bestselling games for nintendo switch:

Source: Amazon