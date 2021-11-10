Nintendo Switch still has at least 5 years to go, says Nintendo president

Console was released in 2017 and has sold over 92 million units

O Nintendo Switch without a doubt is an absolute success, the console from Nintendo which was released in 2017 has already surpassed the 92 million units sold mark and has a large library of games available for it.

All this success of the hybrid console seems to be far from over, as recently the president of the Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, said in a question-and-answer session with investors that the console is halfway through its lifecycle, thus promising another five years of life for the Nintendo Switch.

Top 10 Best Selling Games for Nintendo Switch

Top 10 Best Selling Games for Nintendo Switch



“We cannot comment on the next game system at this time. It is now the fifth year since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, and total hardware sales have surpassed 90 million units. We recognize that the system is in the middle of its lifecycle. The launch of the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has also contributed to the continued sales momentum and we are now offering consumers three Nintendo Switch models to match their gaming styles and lifestyle, as well as a wide range of software.

In doing so, we believe we have laid a foundation for growth that exceeds what we previously thought of as a conventional hardware lifecycle. As far as the next video game is concerned, we’re considering a lot of different things, but when it comes to the concept and release time, there’s nothing we can share right now.” said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa

The president praises the possibility of consumer choice between the three console models that are on the market today and also says that they are already thinking about many things for the future, but that it is too early for them to say anything regarding the next console .

Five more years of life for the console turns out to be great news for players who already have the device or who intend to acquire it, even more that with a solid base of players, more companies are interested in bringing their games to the Nintendo Switch.

Source: destructoid