No Return Home gets new official poster

Spider-Man: No Return Home, Teioso’s next film on MCU, won a new official poster in the first minutes of this Monday (8). The poster brings the hero lived by Tom Holland preparing for the inevitable battle against Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Also, you can see the Green Duende, most likely the version of Willem Dafoe, using your glider to advance on the Neighborhood Buddy – check:

THE empire also recently revealed a new photo of the feature, which features Octopus chasing Peter Parker in the middle of an overpass full of cars. The publication had already left fans looking forward to publicize the cover of its new edition, which features the hero surrounded by references to old villains.

In addition to Alfred Molina, who will return to the role of Doc Ock, Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of other former stars of the franchise, including Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the villain Electro.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th.

