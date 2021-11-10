Nobel Peace Prize 2014, Pakistani Activist Marries; see photos – International

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner, marries Asser Malik, UK (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction) In her early 20s, Malala Yousafzai is already considered one of the most influential people on the planet. Pakistani activist, the young woman was the youngest person to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, at age 17. The award was in recognition of her struggle for the right of girls and women to have access to education in Pakistan.

With an intense life and many challenges, the young woman, now 24 years old, adds another chapter to her story. Malala announced this Tuesday (9/11) that she was married in a small Islamic ceremony in Birminghan, UK, where she is a political refugee. “Today is a precious day in my life”, he wrote on his social networks.

Her fiance, Asser Malik, is a sports entrepreneur and works as a manager on the Pakistani Cricket Council. On social networks, the two share the happiness of the union alongside their families. “Send us your prayers. We are looking forward to walking together on the journey that lies ahead”, shared Malala.

The family celebrated the union of the young couple in the UK (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

Malala Yousafzai



A courageous activist, Malala publicly took on the radicalist Talib regime as a teenager. At 14, he nearly had his life cut short after a direct attack by the regime. At the time, when the young woman was returning from school, Talib men fired three shots at her head. Other girls were also injured in the attack.

In October 2014, after the attack, the Nobel committee announced the award “for his struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of everyone to education”.

In 2017, the young woman was accepted to Oxford, where she studied philosophy, politics and economics. Today, Malala is still a strong voice in defending women’s rights and access to education around the world.