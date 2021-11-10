Northeast Cup selective: ABC wins, but stays out of the regional in 2022 – 11/09/2021 – News

ABC didn’t play a good game. He won, broke the record of 10 straight wins at Frasqueirão, but won’t go to the 2022 Northeast Cup. Playing this Tuesday night (9), Alvinegro made 2-1 at Sousa/PB in the Regional Qualifiers and did not reach the number of goals needed to qualify. O Globo will be the RN in the Northeast competition.

Adriano Abreu

ABC had a bad first half, fell into the “pile” of Sousa’s team and had a confused refereeing by referee Léo Simão to leave the field, in the first half, with a man less and a 0-0 on the scoreboard.

Alvinegro went to the field with a last minute change. Defender Alisson Cassiano felt a bruise on his knee and defrauded Moacir Júnior’s team. The coach was forced to improvise defensive midfielder Vinícius Paulista in defense alongside Suéliton.

At 3 minutes the “portrait” of the game was done. ABC pressing, Sousa closed and trying to take advantage of counterattacks with launches in the space left by wing Alvinegro Netinho.

A minute later came the first good ABC play. The ball walked across the lawn, standing upright until it was touched at the entrance to the area. Negeba dominated, looked, advanced and sent the “bomb”. Goalkeeper Ricardo made a good save, in the corner, sending it to corner.

Sousa made a change in the set ball in the 21st minute of play. In a silly way out of the ball, the team from Paraíba recovered and went for the goal. Felipe Manoel made a foul on the entrance to the area that Danilo Itaporanga hit hard. Wellington made a good save, but gave a rebound, scaring Frasqueira.

Alvinegro was disorganized on the field. The midfield plays did not appear and when the last passes appeared, or the conclusions came out with imperfections. At 46, Wallyson had the last chance, missed the goal, got into trouble and was eventually sent off after taking two yellow cards for complaint.

ABC returned to the second half with two changes Denner and Wesley joined the departures of Valderrama and Gustavo Henrique. At 4, the change was successful and the team scored a great goal with Negueba, but in the next move, Jó Boy tied it, in a mistake by the ABC defense.

On minute 13, ABC gave the fans hope. In a good move from the left, the ball reached Allan Dias. The shirt 10 played with category to do the second. However, nothing went right. The changes did not have the effect and Alvinegro is not going to the 2022 Northeast Cup, which will only have Globo as the representative of RN.