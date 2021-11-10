November Azul will have prostate ultrasound and HPV vaccination in Niterói

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Health and Social Assistance and Solidarity Economy will have actions for the month



The City of Niterói prepared a program this November to draw men’s attention to the importance of taking care of their health. The 2021 campaign will expand the offer of prostate ultrasound, rapid tests for hepatitis, syphilis and HIV and vaccination against HPV. There will also be a cycle tour and activities aimed at the socially vulnerable population. This year’s slogan is “Taking care of your health is also a man’s thing! Be careful, take care of your family and look for the nearest health unit”.

November Azul intends to stimulate actions aimed at men’s health and the debate on comprehensive health care for the male population, expanding the focus beyond prostate cancer.

“In addition to raising awareness, we will strengthen men’s access to primary health care services. Men’s health care extends, beyond November, to every month of the year”, said the municipal secretary of Health, Rodrigo Oliveira.

Activities in health facilities

Nurse Sylvia Silva, coordinator of the Men’s Health Coordination, explained that Novembro Azul has the challenge of breaking down prejudices and changing paradigms about men’s health.

“The regional polyclinics and basic health units (UBS) will develop activities within the Novo Normal Niterói Plan, in compliance with the safety protocols for coping with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he explained.

This Wednesday (10), the Basic Health Unit (UBS) Drº Mario Pardal (Morro do Estado will have an expansion of the offer of vaccines, including HPV. On the 29th and 30th, there will be a joint effort to care for Men and exclusive care of dentistry for men.

On the 23rd, the Regional Polyclinic of Engenhoca (PRE) will expand the offer of prostate ultrasound. Those interested in taking the exam should go to the Leopoldina, Maruí, Marítimos, Nova Brasília, Vila Ipiranga, Baldeador, Ilha da Conceição and Coronel Leôncio modules, which belong to the regional coordination of the North Zone Family Medical Program II.

On the 11th, 17th and 18th, the Largo da Batalha Regional Polyclinic (PRLB) will have services to measure blood pressure, blood glucose, guidance and distribution of male and female condoms, appointment scheduling and scheduling for education and health groups of the polyclinic.

The polyclinics will also receive roundtables for conversation and debates. Check out the complete schedule at the end of the text.



Bike ride

The Department of Technical and Methodological Supervision (Desum), in partnership with the Coordination of Non-Communicable Diseases and Health and Men’s Health, will promote on Saturday (13) the 1st Cycle Tour for Diabetes Prevention and Men’s Health in Niterói. With a concentration on the Niemeyer Path and the final route on Icaraí Beach, the tour starts at 8am. The proposal to bring cyclists together is in the wake of World Diabetes Day, celebrated on November 14th.

On the occasion, participants will be able to check blood pressure, capillary blood glucose, in addition to receiving guidance on the prevention of diabetes, information on the importance of early diagnosis of prostate cancer, as well as nutritional guidance. On the occasion, there will be giveaways and stretching exercises will be offered.

Action with population in social vulnerability – On Friday (26), activities will be carried out to raise awareness of those welcomed at Hotel Arrendado for population in social vulnerability. The action starts at 9 am and is an initiative of the Municipal Social Assistance and Solidarity Economy (SMASES) which coordinates the hotel with capacity for 70 people, where approximately 80% of the spaces are reserved for men.



Schedule

The Largo da Batalha Regional Polyclinic (PRLB) will promote, on the 11th, a waiting room in the unit’s outpatient clinic. The theme on the occasion will be: “Care for Diabetes Mellitus”. On the 17th, the conversation circle will address the topic: “Tuberculosis”. On the 18th, another waiting room in the clinic, this time with the theme: “The importance of care for men’s health”, with the participation of the infectious disease specialist, Werner Teixeira.

Engenhoca’s basic health unit will also promote a waiting room during the month of November. On the occasion, the debate will be on “The importance of using condoms for the prevention of STIs”. On the occasion, male and female condoms will be distributed and rapid tests for hepatitis, syphilis and HIV will be carried out.

On the 23rd, at 9 am, a conversation at Praça da Paz, in Engenhoca. In the program, two important lectures for both the female and male universe: “Prevention of breast and prostate cancer” and “The importance of healthy eating”. On the occasion there will be distribution of condoms, in addition to measuring blood pressure and capillary blood glucose, as well as a solidary haircut.













