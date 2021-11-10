November Blue: prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in men in the state

The month of November is popularly known as the period of awareness and alert about male diseases, with an emphasis on preventing prostate cancer: it is the Blue November. The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about male health care.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), the risk of developing prostate cancer increases with age. In Brazil, for every 10 men diagnosed with the disease, nine are over 55 years old. Other factors can also contribute: family history, overweight and/or obesity.

In Santa Catarina, last year, 1,720 new cases of prostate cancer were diagnosed, according to Inca. The state occupied 12th place in the national ranking by absolute number. In addition, prostate cancer is the second type that causes most deaths in men in the state since 2010, only behind lung cancer.

:: More information here

Symptoms

Malignant prostate tumors, in their initial period, do not always generate symptoms and, when they do, they can be the same as those presented in benign prostate growth (benign prostatic hyperplasia). They are: difficulty in urinating, urinary urgency, weak urinary stream, pain when urinating, among others. More advanced cases can cause bone pain, generalized infection and kidney failure.

Can you prevent it?

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits helps prevent many diseases, including cancer. “Practicing physical activities, in addition to having a diet based on fruits, vegetables and less fat, helps reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. Taking care from an early age is the best form of prevention”, highlights Aline Piaceski Arceno, a nurse at the SC Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive).



Additional information for the press:

Amanda Mariano

Bruna Matos

Patricia Pozzo

NUCOM – Epidemiological Surveillance Board (Dive)

State Department of Health

Phone: (48) 3664-7406 | 3664-7402

E-mail: [email protected]

www.dive.sc.gov.br

www.instagram.com/divesantacatarina

www.facebook.com/divesantacatarina