Nurse puts disinfectant in serum and three patients die

(credit: Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

A Japanese nurse who killed three patients by contaminating their intravenous serum with disinfectant was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday (9), the press reported.

During the trial, Ayumi Kuboki, 34, admitted to killing patients ages 70 to 80 five years ago in a case that shook Japan.

She went so far as to tell police that she killed 20 people in two months, but later told prosecutors she would not talk about it during the trial.

The Yokohama district court judge said he had considered sentencing Kuboki to death, according to public broadcaster NHK.

“She said she regrets (her actions) and wants to pay for her crime. There is a possibility that she will rehabilitate herself,” the judge said in giving up the death penalty.

Japan is one of the few developed countries that still apply the death penalty and more than 100 people await execution.

Prosecutors called for the death penalty for Kuboki, but his lawyers argued that the woman was suffering from depression due to the stress of the death of her patients and that her faculties were diminished.

Kuboki told the court that she did not want to be blamed by family members if there was a problem with her patients during her shift, and that she was “relieved” when one of the victims died, according to NHK.

NHK said the son of one of the victims was dissatisfied with the decision.

“She killed innocent people for selfish reasons and was not sentenced to death. It’s wrong,” he said.

The death penalty has strong support in Japan, despite international criticism.