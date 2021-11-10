Nurse sentenced to life in prison for killing elderly | world and science

The defense claims that Kuboki suffers from depression caused by living with the death of patientsreproduction

A former nurse was sentenced to life in prison in Japan on Tuesday, 9. Ayumi Kuboki, 34, confessed to killing elderly patients at Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama by mixing disinfectant and intravenous fluids.

Japanese police began investigations after the unusual deaths of nearly 50 patients at the hospital where Ayumi worked. Initially, the woman said 20 people would have been killed with the product in just two months. She later backed down and informed prosecutors that she could not comment on that claim during the trial. Tests found benzalkonium chloride in the samples, a substance that makes up the disinfectant. The information is from Metropolis.

There were expectations that the former nurse would be sentenced to the death penalty for the crimes. In the ruling, the judge stated that the convict “repents and wants to pay for her crime. There is a possibility that she will rehabilitate herself.”

When asking for the reversal of the death penalty to life imprisonment, lawyers said that Kuboki suffers from depression caused by living with the death of patients. She would have said she didn’t want people to die on her shift.