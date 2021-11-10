Nusócios program opens this Tuesday, see how to participate

Business

Starting this Tuesday (09), the NuSócios program, from Nubank, officially starts and will allow customers to have a “little piece” of the company, as the digital bank says. With the initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for December, fintech created a plan to engage its customers in the debut of its shares.

This “little piece” referred to by Nubank is a Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR), equivalent to approximately 1/6 of a Nu Holdings class A common share, which will be listed on the NYSE. Through fintech’s application, customers will have access to the BDRs, under the code NUBR33.

The certificates will have no acquisition cost, but Nubank paper holders will only be able to trade them after 12 months, when they will have the option of holding or selling the BDRs. The asset value will still be confirmed at the end of the Nubank IPO.

However, fintech emphasizes that there is a limit of R$ 180 million or 18,329,939 BDRs for distribution in the NuSocios program. If you exceed this limit, an ‘arrival queue’ will be used to receive certificates of deposit.

The Nusócios strategy

The strategy adopted by Nubank, which provides a ‘lockup‘ of papers for 12 months, contributes to fintech’s customer retention.

In the report, the narrative adopted is that the company is inviting its customers to become shareholders of the company: “Nu will allocate between R$ 180 million and R$ 225 million for the purchase of BDRs for customers”, says Nubank. The proportion will be maximum 1 BDR per person, respecting an order of registration.

The program must also have eligibility criteria available on the company’s website, in addition to appearing in the preliminary prospectus of the offer in Brazil. The estimate is that the BDR will be priced between R$ 9.35 and R$ 10.29 each.

According to Nubank, the program is a “way to recognize and value the essential role of its clients in building their history”.

How to apply and become a Nubank shareholder

On its website, Nubank explains that registration will be done through the bank’s application, from November 9th. “Customers eligible to receive a “small piece” will see the instructions to accept it in the Nubank app,” says the institution.

as there is a BDR limit, fintech informs that the basic criteria are:

have a Nubank account

not be in default, and

have performed or received an operation in the last 30 days.

It is worth noting that the customer who chooses to win this Nubank BDR will have to keep the role in the investment portfolio for one year.

This trading ban applies only to the BDR donated by the bank, in the Nusócios program. If the investor pays for the BDRs freely on B3, the asset can be traded at any time, as it is not connected to the Nubank.