Oncoclínicas announces the construction of a Cancer Center in partnership with Unimed-RJ — Health Sector

O Oncoclinic Group announced in Relevant fact on the night of this Tuesday (9) who signed a “Binding Memorandum of Understanding – MOU” with Unimed-RJ for the construction of an excellent hospital center for the care of cancer patients.

The Cancer Center will be operated and controlled by Oncoclínicas and will require an investment of R$ 117.5 million. The structure will be built with the Unimed Hospital, at Avenida Ayrton Senna, nº 2550, in the Barra da Tijuca district.

” The Operation will require a total investment by the Company in the amount of R$ 117,500,000 over the next two years for the implementation of an excellent hospital center exclusively dedicated to the treatment and integrated and complete care of cancer patients, including diagnosis, pathology integrated, hospitalizations, chemotherapy infusions, surgeries, bone marrow transplantation and continuing care. The Cancer Center will be operated and controlled by Oncoclínicas (50.01% of the equity interest held by Oncoclínicas, with 49.99% of the remaining equity held by Unimed-RJ) and will also admit patients from other health plan operators, in addition to Unimed-RJ itself” says an excerpt from the document.