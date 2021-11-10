Expert André Palma, from ‘Pro Scout’, spoke with the Portuguese newspaper Record, drew up a list of substitutes and appointed Gustavo Gómez, from Palmeiras

After serious injury to Lucas Verissimo, which took the Brazilian out of the rest of the season, the Benfica already look at the market.

According to the newspaper record, the coach Jorge Jesus and the president Rui Costa already plan a new reinforcement of Luz in January, in the winter transfer market, and Miguel Palma, specialist of the ‘pro scout‘, in conversation with the Portuguese vehicle, drew up a list that has Gustavo Gomez, of palm trees.

“It is a most experienced defender and one of the best in Brazil. He prefers to play on the right, is fast, has quality to play and is aggressive. Has experience in Europe serving the Milan. It’s an interesting solution, but maybe Palmeiras is already asking for a more prohibitive price,” said Palma.

Gustavo Gómez during a game between Palmeiras and Defensa y Justicia EFE

See below for the other names appointed by the expert:

– Becir Omeragic, 19 years old, of the FC Zurich – James Djalo, 21 years old, of the Lille – Jackson Porozo, 21 years old, of the Good view – Seed Reuben, 27 years old, of the Olympiakos

But, the Palmeiras fans can calm down. According to the newspaper Record, Rui Costa already has a defender profile that he will seek in the market: the player must arrive from a european club.

With Veríssimo’s injury, Jorge Jesus is currently in the cast with Vertonghen, morato and otamendi, Besides Iron, who have not had many opportunities, and André Almeida, who can play in defense, but has successive physical problems.