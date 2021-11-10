One Piece | Eiichiro Oda comments live-action cast revelation

Eiichiro Oda sent a message to fans of One Piece after the revelation, last night (9), of the cast of the live-action adaptation of his creation for the Netflix.

“We’re working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the live-action series of One Piece in Hollywood! How many years has it been since we announced this, right? I know, I know! all this time. It’s not easy when you’re working with people from different cultures, but it’s precisely this process that can produce something special“he commented.

Oda also confessed that he finds the attention on the project funny, so much so that the cast list was almost leaked before the official announcement. The artist wrote about which aspects were considered when casting the actors.

“Their faces, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting talent, their height, the balance between all the cast members, etc. We decided on each lineup after countless discussions , which involved people from all corners of the world!“, said Oda.

“It will take a while to finish the series yet, but we will continue to do our best to deliver a product that will be enjoyed by people across the planet. Expect more updates in the future!“, completed.

Published in Japan since 1997, the plot follows Monkey D. Luffy – who, along with his friends, sets out in search of a treasure that will consecrate him as the king of pirates. In 1999, One Piece won an anime, which is on the air until today and is already over 900 episodes.

In Brazil the manga is published by panini, while the crunchyroll is in charge of transmitting the animation. There is no debut forecast for the live-action series of One Piece.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).