One Piece: Main cast of live-action series confirmed; check out!

The official profile of the live-action series from One Piece Netflix confirmed, this Tuesday (09), the actors and actresses who are part of the main cast of the production. In addition to the confirmation, a video was released showing the artists performing to the public.

The cast members are: Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Emily Rudd (Nami).

Check out the special video released below:

The cast of protagonists is made up of young actors. Luffy’s interpreter, Iñaki Godoy, is an 18-year-old Mexican who became famous for his participation in Who Killed Sara?, for example.

Emily Rudd is the most experienced among these publicized names. She is 28 years old and worked on the movie trilogy street of fear and in the series The Romanoffs, which is displayed by Amazon Prime Video.

Creator message

Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, took advantage of the cast’s revelation to leave a message to the actors.

“How many years ago was it announced, right? I know I know! But rest assured that we’ve been making steady progress all the time! It’s not easy to work with people from different cultures! But it is exactly this process that can yield something special!”, says an excerpt of his message.

A special message from Eiichiro Oda to the One Piece cast. @Eiichiro_Staff pic.twitter.com/BT52Taxz2V — ONE PIECE(????) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 9, 2021

Netflix confirmed in early 2020 that it was producing the adaptation, but the production does not yet have a release date. According to Oda, the show “will take a little longer to finish”. He promised, however, that news will be released soon.