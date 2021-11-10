ONS ends action to reduce energy consumption – Savings

Launched in late August with the objective of reducing energy consumption in the country, given the worst water crisis in the last 91 years, the Voluntary Demand Reduction (RVD) program of electricity comes to an end before the deadline set by the government, and with a balance still unknown of the contributions received.

According to the general director of National System Operator (ONS), Luiz Ciocchi, responsible for implementing the program, the RVD was important in helping to get through the crisis and should be resumed next year, before the next dry season. “At the moment it is no longer necessary. It was important, but we must resume next dry season, and start sooner (than this year). It is an important instrument, and we need to evolve in its use,” said Ciocchi to Estadão/Broadcast on monday, 8.

rains

With more rain than initially forecast, the risk of rationing and blackouts was removed in 2021, but it is still doubtful in 2022. The news took the electricity sector by surprise. According to the RVD’s original schedule, the last call to join the program would be on the 19th.

However, according to Liasa’s Director of Energy, ary pinto, one of the largest producers of metallic silicon in the country, in the last 15 days, the ONS no longer accepted offers from the industries. He considers the end of the program negative and inexplicable, since being voluntary and reducing more expensive and polluting operations of thermoelectric plants using fossil fuel, there is no sense in ending up “liminally” as it happened. “It’s really bad (the end of the program). I can not understand. Does the ONS want Brazilians to pay more expensive energy?”, he said, noting that worldwide this system works without interruption, aiming to obtain the best prices for energy in the market.

Program

The program’s mechanism provides for offers to reduce the demand for electricity by consumers in the Free Contracting Environment (ACL) or agents of demand for these consumers (generators, traders and consumers). The only rendering of accounts made by the ONS was related to the adhesion in September, of 237 megawatts (MW), enough to supply a city of 1 million people, less than 1% of the Brazilian population.

For the former president of the Energy Research Company, Maurice Tolmasquim, it is understandable that the program was carried out on a cash basis, due to the emergence of the problem of scarcity of rains, but that for next year the government should think about a more structured and permanent model, as is the case in developed countries. “Studies must be carried out to make the program more permanent.”