Oxford Scientists Identify 23 Symptoms Associated with Pancreatic Cancer

RIO — Oxford University researchers have identified 23 symptoms associated with pancreatic cancer, including two previously unrecognized — such as feeling thirsty and having dark urine. The study has now been presented at the UK National Institute for Cancer Research’s 2021 web conference, the NCRI Festival.

Inca: Excessive alcohol consumption causes esophageal cancer, new international study proves

The survey showed that patients usually have symptoms up to a year before receiving the diagnosis of the disease and, in the case of alarming signs, up to three months before the discovery of the disease.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal for two reasons: its diagnosis is usually late — which worsens the prognosis — and its types of tumors are aggressive — they metastasize easily and often reappear in the organ even after surgery. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), pancreatic disease is responsible for about 2% of all types of cancer diagnosed in Brazil and for 4% of all deaths caused by the tumor.

The researchers believe that their findings will help general practitioners or family physicians — specialties that normally have greater contact with the non-ill population — to more quickly identify possible signs that could contribute to an earlier diagnosis, increasing the patient’s chances of survival.

Read too: Worldwide break in Champix distribution already affects Brazil; Pfizer claims that lots for sale in the country are not contaminated

The research was presented by Weiqi Liao, a data scientist at Oxford University. He and his colleagues analyzed data from 24,236 patients who were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in England between 2000 and 2017, using a large electronic database (QResearch). The researchers looked at the patients’ symptoms at different times before they were diagnosed with cancer and compared them with the symptoms of other patients who were not diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Photo: Art Editor

Yellowish skin (jaundice) and bleeding in the stomach or intestine were the two most serious symptoms associated with the diagnosis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA), the most common type of pancreatic cancer, and in pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NET-P), the form rarest of pancreatic cancer. In addition, the researchers identified thirst and dark urine as previously unknown symptoms for ADP.

The 23 symptoms linked to the diagnosis of ADP are: yellowish skin, bleeding in the stomach or intestine, problems with swallowing, diarrhea, change in bowel habits, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal mass, abdominal pain, weight loss, constipation, fat in stools, abdominal swelling, nausea, flatulence, heartburn, fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, itching, back pain, thirst and dark urine. Nine other signs were related to NET-P: yellowish skin, blood in the stool, diarrhea, change in bowel habits, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal mass, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Read more: Know the silent symptoms of kidney cancer

Although most symptoms are not specific to pancreatic cancer and may be caused by other benign conditions, researchers found that patients diagnosed with this type of tumor were more likely to have some of these nonspecific signs a year before diagnosis.

In the assessment of Alexandre Palladino, head of Clinical Oncology at Inca and one of the leaders in the gastrointestinal tumors sector of the Oncoclinics group, the research has positive and negative effects at the same time.

— The study serves as a guide for physicians to be more attentive to symptoms that may be important for early diagnosis. However, as they are non-specific symptoms, it can generate excessive fear in the population and generate a great demand for several unnecessary tests.

Teens: Allied against cancer, the HPV vaccine still suffers prejudice and adherence below expectations in Brazil

One of the limitations of the study is that the older survey data lacked information about what stage the patients’ cancer was at when they were diagnosed. This means that scientists have not been able to determine which symptoms are associated with early-stage disease and which are related to the advanced tumor. In addition, in rare cancer cases (NET-P), the amount of data was small, which made it difficult to detect other potential symptoms.

Pancreatic cancer is diagnosed by an imaging test (magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography or ultrasound) associated with a biopsy. Its causes are linked to heredity, smoking, obesity, diabetes and chronic pacreatitis. Aging is also a risk factor: it is usually more common after the age of 60, increasing the rate of index with advancing age.

— The treatment will depend on the stage of the disease. When the tumor is located, surgery is the most indicated, as it is the therapy with the greatest curative potential. However, it is possible to make a multimodal treatment, with chemotherapy – explains Palladino.

This type of cancer often metastasizes to the liver and other organs in the abdominal region, but it is not uncommon to also develop in other areas of the body.