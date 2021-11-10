Palmeiras x Atlético-GO: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Palmeiras and Atlético-GO face off this Wednesday, at 20:30 (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge follow everything in real time with exclusive videos (click here).

Palmeiras arrives packed for the confrontation, after five straight victories in the competition. The team continues in the search for the leader Atlético-MG – the difference is currently ten points. Coach Abel Ferreira says he will continue fighting for the title of the Brasileirão, even with the Libertadores final, on the 27th, against Flamengo, in Uruguay, approaching.

Atlético-GO, in turn, comes from two consecutive defeats, to Sport and Flamengo, the latter in a late game in the 19th round. Dragão is in 13th place with 37 points and hopes to ensure that they stay there as soon as possible and then try to pick something bigger.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Maurício Noriega and Fernanda Colombo (Central do Apito).

Palmeiras – coach Abel Ferreira

The coach will have to make two changes in the defense. Renan and Jorge are the favorites to enter the places of Gómez and Piquerez. Both, however, are coming back from injuries. If they can’t play, Kuscevic, at central defense, and Victor Luis, at full-back, are the alternatives. The rest of the team should be the same that beat Santos, in Vila Belmiro, with Gustavo Scarpa among the starters.

Embezzlement: Gómez (Paraguayan team) and Piquerez (Uruguayan team).

Hanging: Kuscevic, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony, Felipe Melo, Deyverson, Abel Ferreira and Vitor Castanheira (assistant)

The likely lineup has: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Renan (Kuscevic) and Jorge; (Victor Luis) Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo), Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

Atlético-GO – coach: Eduardo Souza

Dragão should go to the field with a change: forward Zé Roberto in place of defensive midfielder Baralhas, giving up, therefore, the scheme with three men of marking used against Flamengo. Arnaldo and Ronald are available after suspension, but have no guaranteed return.

Hanging: Fernando Miguel, Éder, Wanderson, João Paulo, Gabriel Baralhas, Janderson, Zé Roberto and André Luís

The likely lineup has: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Cariús; Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas and André Luís; Janderson, Zé Roberto and João Paulo (Ronald).

