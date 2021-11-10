Palmeiras x Atlético-GO: Where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing – 11/10/2021

In their first game with the possibility of having a 100% audience after 20 months, Palmeiras will host Atlético-GO at Allianz Parque.

The vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship is looking for his sixth consecutive victory in the competition, rooting for miraculous stumbling blocks from the leader Atlético-MG and third-placed Flamengo, who has a game in hand, to still dream of the national title.

The task is inglorious, but facing the competition seriously is the best that Palmeiras can do to prepare for the Libertadores final, on the 27th of this month, in Montevideo.

With 37 points, Atlético-GO is 13th and is fighting to enter the classification zone for the Copa Sudamericana and give a definitive goodbye to the risk of relegation.

Place and Time

The game will be at Allianz Parque, at 20:30.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere on pay-per-view. The game can also be followed in real time by UOL Score.

Arbitration

Referee: Anderson Daronchus (LOL)

Assistants: Rafael Alves and Michael Stanislaus (LOL)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

likely escalations

palm trees: Weverton, Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gómez, Luan and Victor Luis; Felipe Melo, Danilo, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas and André Luís; Janderson, Zé Roberto and João Paulo (Ronald). Technician: Eduardo Souza

Embezzlement

Palmeiras will not have Jorge, in physical transition.

Atlético-GO will come to São Paulo with a full squad at their disposal.