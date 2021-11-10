Partial poll points out who leaves in the eighth farm

Gui Araújo, Dayane Mello, Sthe Matos and Tiago Piquilo are on the new farm on TV Record’s rural reality show. But all is not lost for one of them, someone will have the chance to escape the hot seat and still come back with the big boss of the week hat in the farmer’s dispute, today, Wednesday (10). To get a sense of which side the public is on, we consulted the partial vote for A Fazenda 2021 in the DCI poll.

Who comes out in the vote for A Fazenda?

For now, Dayane is the participant with the greatest dislike of the public in the poll ‘Who should leave in the 8th farm’. The model is with 48.83% of the nearly 19,000 votes cast so far.

Sthe Matos takes second place in the partial vote for A Fazenda 2021 with 32.58% of the votes, a difference of 16.25% compared to Dayane’s percentage.

The third place in the voting of A Fazenda 13 is by Gui Araújo, Anitta’s ex is with 13.96% so far. Tiago is in the lantern of the partial, with only 4.60% of the votes to leave the reality, the singer seems to be calm in the fight for permanence.

Vote: WHO SHOULD LEAVE

How was the swidden formation?

Marina Ferrari was the current farmer and that is why she was the first to vote last night, Tuesday (9). The digital influencer nominated Dayane Mello, who occupied the first stool. Then, it was time for the participants to vote, Sthe Matos ended up in the hot seat with 6 votes.

As a second farmer, Sthe took on the mission of pulling someone from the stall, the famous then putting Tiago on the hot seat. The voting night for A Fazenda continued and ‘One remains’ was held. Gui Araújo left the game and became the fourth rocker of the week.

Rico and Mileide couldn’t be voted on because the ex-Holiday with the Ex won the lamp dispute and used the yellow flame to get immune, plus he could immunize someone else. Aline was left with the red flame in her hands, she had two options: keep BRL 5,000 and let Resta Um happen, or opt for BRL 10,000 and nominate the fourth roceiro. She chose not to cancel Resta Um and won R$5,000.

Who voted for whom on the farm?

Aline Mineiro voted for: Sthe Matos

Dynho Alves voted for: Solange Gomes

Dayane Mello voted for: Sthe Matos

MC Gui voted for: Solange Gomes

Gui Araújo voted for: Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla opted for Sthe Matos in the A Fazenda vote

Solange Gomes voted for: Sthe Matos

Rico Melquiades voted for: Sthe Matos

Arcrebian voted for: Valentina Francavilla

Sthe Matos voted for: Solange Gomes

Tiago Piquilo voted for: Sthe Matos

Mileide Mihaile voted for: Solange Gomes

Who was banned from the farmer’s test?

Tiago is out of the dispute for the farmer’s hat and that is why he is automatically in the eighth farm of the season. The singer was vetoed by Gui Araújo during the voting night for A Fazenda, who won the right to choose who would be left out of the competition as he was the fourth rock singer of the week.

Also read – Farmer’s Proof: what time Farm 2021 starts today (11/10)