Passing through Brasília, Verstappen visits his father-in-law, Piquet – News

In preparation for the GP Brazil, which takes place in São Paulo on Sunday (14), the current number 1 in Formula 1, Max Verstappen, made a pit stop in Brasília to visit his father-in-law, three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet. Through social networks, Piquet’s daughter and Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly, posted a photo with the two and wrote “finally they meet”, which, in Portuguese, means “they finally met”. One of the photos is in the garage of the former driver, who is a collector of imported cars. He lives in the Jardim Botânico region, on the Piquet farm.

Verstappen, who is 24 years old, will make it to the 71 laps of the GP Brazil after sharing experiences with his father-in-law, who, at age 69, won three Formula 1 titles, in 1981, 1983 and 1987. The young driver arrived in Brazil on Monday (8), in a private jet, and on it to São Paulo.

Verstappen races at Interlagos Autodrome, next Sunday, with the confidence of those who lead the championship with a wide gap to second place, none other than Lewis Hamilton. The difference between the two is almost 20 points. Verstappen has won nine times in the current championship, taking 312.5 points, while Hamilton has taken the lead five times and is now on 293.5 points.