Paul Rudd Named ‘World’s Sexiest Man’ by People Magazine | Pop & Art

Paul Rudd, an actor best known for playing “Ant-Man” in theaters, was voted the sexiest man in the world by People magazine on Wednesday, joining the likes of Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper.

Rudd, 52, whose career spans 30 years, seemed surprised by the honor, as was his wife.

“I’m self-conscious enough to know that when people heard that I would be chosen for this, they would say, ‘What?'” he told ‘People’ magazine in a cover story.

“She was stunned,” he said, describing the reaction of Julie, his 18-year-old wife. “After some laughter and shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was really cute.”

Rudd played Lisa Kudrow’s gentle boyfriend Phoebe in “Friends” and later had major roles in comedies such as “Slightly Pregnant” before playing Ant-Man in the Marvel superhero movie, followed by a sequel, plus appearances as the character in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Ultimatum”.

Rudd, who has two children, will appear in “Ghostbusters – Beyond” and the TV series “The Shrink Next Door”.

Last year, actor Michael B. Jordan was named the sexiest man in the world, after John Legend and Idris Elba in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Rudd joked that he expects his life to radically change after being named sexiest man.

“I now hope to finally get invited to some of these sexy dinners with Clooney, Pitt and B. Jordan,” he said. “And I think I’ll be on a lot more yachts.”

See Paul Rudd’s interview with g1: