Paulistão draws groups for 2022; see the Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos brackets

Campeonato Paulista 2022 starts in January of next year and has the final scheduled for April 3

The FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) drew this Tuesday the four groups of the Paulista championship of 2022.

The competition will start in January of next year and has its end scheduled for April 3rd.

In the draw, it was the São Paulo, which fell in a complicated group with the dangerous Novorizontino and Ferroviária.

already the Corinthians will have an easier life, as it fell into a theoretically quieter key with Água Santa and Inter de Limeira.

Remember that the tournament will have to be held in a way express since the calendar for the 2022 season in Brazil will be even tighter, as the World Cup in Qatar will be held between November and December of next year.

The State will keep the same format as in previous years, with the teams facing only the rivals of the other groups in the 1st phase, which will have a total of 12 rounds.

The two best teams from each bracket are classified, facing each other in the quarter-finals, in a single game. The semifinals will also be a single match, while only the final will have round-trip duels.

São Paulo is the current champion from São Paulo, having beaten the rival palm trees in the 2021 edition decision.

See how the Paulistão 2022 groups turned out:

A GROUP

Corinthians

Holy Water

Guarani

Inter of Limeira

GROUP B

São Paulo

St Bernard

Novorizontino

railway

GROUP C

palm trees

Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto

Ituano

Mirasol

GROUP D

saints

Saint Andrew

black Bridge

Red Bull Bragantino