PEC dos Precatório: Opposition ‘converts’ more deputies, but Lira takes more parliamentarians to vote pro-government | Policy

by

The opposition converted the vote of more parliamentarians between the 1st and 2nd round of voting for the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber of Deputies, but the government and the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), managed to neutralize the movement, expanding the quorum for the vote and guaranteeing the approval of the proposal.

Eighty-two federal deputies changed their position between the two rounds of voting for the PEC, which is the government’s main bet to fund Brazil Aid, but is criticized for parceling out debts that should be paid in 2022 and for changing the rules to increase the spending ceiling.

The opposition managed to make 15 deputies who voted YES in the 1st round to change to NO in the 2nd round, while Lira and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro managed to “convert” only 4 votes.

But the president of the Chamber and the government made up for these “betrayals” by taking 29 deputies who had not appeared in the 1st round to vote YES in the 2nd round (the opposition got another 22 votes in the same way).

There were also side changes of parliamentarians who voted in the 1st round and did not appear in the 2nd round (and a deputy who first voted NO and then abstained).

See below the side changes and, at the end of the text, all the deputies who did not maintain their positions between the two rounds of voting:

Side changes in the vote of the PEC on Precatório

From 1st to 2nd shiftnumber of deputies
Changed from YES to NO15
ABSENT for NO22
YES to ABSENT7
– Votes for the opposition:44
Changed from NO to YES4
ABSENT for YES29
NOT for ABSENT4
NO for ABSTENTION1
– Votes for the government:38
CHANGES OF SIDES82

PEC dos Precatórios: see the changes in votes in the second round of voting — Photo: art g1

More votes in favor, but greater opposition

The PEC was approved by 312 votes in favor and 144 against in the 1st round and by 323 in favor and 172 against in the 2nd round (because it was a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution, at least 308 votes in favor were needed in both rounds). Now, it goes to the Senate for analysis.

The government got 11 more votes between the two votes, but opposition to the proposal also increased (by 28 votes), which reduced the difference in votes in favor of the PEC from 168 to 151 between the two rounds.

This was due to the expansion of the voting quorum: 496 of the 513 deputies voted in the 2nd round of the PEC, 40 more than the 456 parliamentarians who attended the vote in the 1st round.

See in the tables below all the deputies who changed their position between the two votes:

YES to NO: 15 deputies

DeputyBrokenstate1st shift2nd shift
Afonso MottaPDTLOLYesNot
André FigueiredoPDTECYesNot
Degoberto NogueiraPDTMSYesNot
Edward BismarckPDTECYesNot
Fabio HenriquePDTIFYesNot
Félix Mendonça JrPDTBAYesNot
Flavia MoraisPDTGOYesNot
Igor TimoWe canMGYesNot
jose neltoWe canGOYesNot
Cristino LeonidasPDTECYesNot
Mario HeringerPDTMGYesNot
Pedro Cunha LimaPSDBPBYesNot
Robério MonteiroPDTECYesNot
Rose ModestoPSDBMSYesNot
Wolney QueirozPDTFOOTYesNot

NO to YES: 4 deputies

DeputyBrokenstate1st shift2nd shift
Caroline de ToniPSLSCNotYes
Hermes ParcianelloMDBPRNotYes
Luiz PO BragançaPSLSPNotYes
Paulo MartinsPSCPRNotYes

ABSENT to NO: 22 deputies

DeputyBrokenstate1st shift2nd shift
Airton FaleiroPTPANAbsentNot
Alexandre FrotaPSDBSPAbsentNot
Arlindo ChinagliaPTSPAbsentNot
Benedita da SilvaPTRJAbsentNot
Carlos BezerraMDBMTAbsentNot
Damião FelicianoPDTPBAbsentNot
Danilo StrongPSDBECAbsentNot
Elcione BarbalhoMDBPANAbsentNot
Flavian MeloMDBB.CAbsentNot
Friar AnastacioPTPBAbsentNot
Joseph AirtonPTECAbsentNot
José GuimaraesPTECAbsentNot
Juarez CostaMDBMTAbsentNot
marcio jerryPCdoBBADAbsentNot
Mauro Benevides FilhoPDTECAbsentNot
Mauro LopesMDBMGAbsentNot
Moses RodriguesMDBECAbsentNot
Samia BomfimPSOLSPAbsentNot
Teresa NelmaPSDBALAbsentNot
Vander LoubetPTMSAbsentNot
I lived kingsPSOLPANAbsentNot
Joe CarlosPTBADAbsentNot

ABSENT for YES: 29 deputies

DeputyBrokenstate1st shift2nd shift
Alan RickDEMB.CAbsentYes
Beto PereiraPSDBMSAbsentYes
Chris ToniettoPSLRJAbsentYes
clarissa boyPROSRJAbsentYes
Daniel SilveiraPSLRJAbsentYes
ely saintsrepublicanSPAbsentYes
Fernando CoelhoDEMFOOTAbsentYes
Franc CartafinaPPMGAbsentYes
Gelson AzevedoPLRJAbsentYes
Geninho ZulianiDEMSPAbsentYes
Gil CutrimrepublicanBADAbsentYes
Jerome GoergenPPLOLAbsentYes
Joseph PrioreMDBPANAbsentYes
Juninho TireDEMRJAbsentYes
Leo MottaPSLMGAbsentYes
Luiz Antônio CorrêaPLRJAbsentYes
Marcelo MoraesPTBLOLAbsentYes
Márcio LabrePSLRJAbsentYes
Marcos A. SampaioMDBPIAbsentYes
Marlon SantosPDTLOLAbsentYes
Maurice DziedrickPTBLOLAbsentYes
Nelson BeardedPSLMTAbsentYes
Nereus CrispinPSLLOLAbsentYes
Nivaldo AlbuquerquePTBALAbsentYes
Standard AyubDEMESAbsentYes
Marques olive groveDEMPANAbsentYes
Pedro AugustoPSDRJAbsentYes
Ricardo TeobaldoWe canFOOTAbsentYes
Sergio SouzaMDBPRAbsentYes

YES to ABSENT: 7 deputies

DeputyBrokenstate1st shift2nd shift
Antonio BritoPSDBAYesAbsent
Gastão VieiraPROSBADYesAbsent
Gelson AzevedoPLRJYesAbsent
Julius DelgadoPSBMGYesAbsent
Roberto AlvesrepublicanSPYesAbsent
Roberto de LucenaWe canSPYesAbsent
Vinicius FarahMDBRJYesAbsent

NO for ABSENT/ABSTENTION: 5 deputies

DeputyBrokenstate1st shift2nd shift
João Marcelo S.MDBBADNotAbsent
Joenia WapishanaNetworkRRNotAbsent
Rubens Pereira Jr.PCdoBBADNotAbsent
Walter AlvesMDBRNNotAbsent
Chief Antônio FurtadoPSLRJNotAbstention