PEC dos Precatório: Opposition ‘converts’ more deputies, but Lira takes more parliamentarians to vote pro-government | Policy

The opposition converted the vote of more parliamentarians between the 1st and 2nd round of voting for the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber of Deputies, but the government and the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), managed to neutralize the movement, expanding the quorum for the vote and guaranteeing the approval of the proposal.
Eighty-two federal deputies changed their position between the two rounds of voting for the PEC, which is the government’s main bet to fund Brazil Aid, but is criticized for parceling out debts that should be paid in 2022 and for changing the rules to increase the spending ceiling.
The opposition managed to make 15 deputies who voted YES in the 1st round to change to NO in the 2nd round, while Lira and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro managed to “convert” only 4 votes.
But the president of the Chamber and the government made up for these “betrayals” by taking 29 deputies who had not appeared in the 1st round to vote YES in the 2nd round (the opposition got another 22 votes in the same way).
There were also side changes of parliamentarians who voted in the 1st round and did not appear in the 2nd round (and a deputy who first voted NO and then abstained).
See below the side changes and, at the end of the text, all the deputies who did not maintain their positions between the two rounds of voting:
Side changes in the vote of the PEC on Precatório
|From 1st to 2nd shift
|number of deputies
|Changed from YES to NO
|15
|ABSENT for NO
|22
|YES to ABSENT
|7
|– Votes for the opposition:
|44
|Changed from NO to YES
|4
|ABSENT for YES
|29
|NOT for ABSENT
|4
|NO for ABSTENTION
|1
|– Votes for the government:
|38
|CHANGES OF SIDES
|82
PEC dos Precatórios: see the changes in votes in the second round of voting — Photo: art g1
More votes in favor, but greater opposition
The PEC was approved by 312 votes in favor and 144 against in the 1st round and by 323 in favor and 172 against in the 2nd round (because it was a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution, at least 308 votes in favor were needed in both rounds). Now, it goes to the Senate for analysis.
The government got 11 more votes between the two votes, but opposition to the proposal also increased (by 28 votes), which reduced the difference in votes in favor of the PEC from 168 to 151 between the two rounds.
This was due to the expansion of the voting quorum: 496 of the 513 deputies voted in the 2nd round of the PEC, 40 more than the 456 parliamentarians who attended the vote in the 1st round.
See in the tables below all the deputies who changed their position between the two votes:
YES to NO: 15 deputies
|Deputy
|Broken
|state
|1st shift
|2nd shift
|Afonso Motta
|PDT
|LOL
|Yes
|Not
|André Figueiredo
|PDT
|EC
|Yes
|Not
|Degoberto Nogueira
|PDT
|MS
|Yes
|Not
|Edward Bismarck
|PDT
|EC
|Yes
|Not
|Fabio Henrique
|PDT
|IF
|Yes
|Not
|Félix Mendonça Jr
|PDT
|BA
|Yes
|Not
|Flavia Morais
|PDT
|GO
|Yes
|Not
|Igor Timo
|We can
|MG
|Yes
|Not
|jose nelto
|We can
|GO
|Yes
|Not
|Cristino Leonidas
|PDT
|EC
|Yes
|Not
|Mario Heringer
|PDT
|MG
|Yes
|Not
|Pedro Cunha Lima
|PSDB
|PB
|Yes
|Not
|Robério Monteiro
|PDT
|EC
|Yes
|Not
|Rose Modesto
|PSDB
|MS
|Yes
|Not
|Wolney Queiroz
|PDT
|FOOT
|Yes
|Not
NO to YES: 4 deputies
|Deputy
|Broken
|state
|1st shift
|2nd shift
|Caroline de Toni
|PSL
|SC
|Not
|Yes
|Hermes Parcianello
|MDB
|PR
|Not
|Yes
|Luiz PO Bragança
|PSL
|SP
|Not
|Yes
|Paulo Martins
|PSC
|PR
|Not
|Yes
ABSENT to NO: 22 deputies
|Deputy
|Broken
|state
|1st shift
|2nd shift
|Airton Faleiro
|PT
|PAN
|Absent
|Not
|Alexandre Frota
|PSDB
|SP
|Absent
|Not
|Arlindo Chinaglia
|PT
|SP
|Absent
|Not
|Benedita da Silva
|PT
|RJ
|Absent
|Not
|Carlos Bezerra
|MDB
|MT
|Absent
|Not
|Damião Feliciano
|PDT
|PB
|Absent
|Not
|Danilo Strong
|PSDB
|EC
|Absent
|Not
|Elcione Barbalho
|MDB
|PAN
|Absent
|Not
|Flavian Melo
|MDB
|B.C
|Absent
|Not
|Friar Anastacio
|PT
|PB
|Absent
|Not
|Joseph Airton
|PT
|EC
|Absent
|Not
|José Guimaraes
|PT
|EC
|Absent
|Not
|Juarez Costa
|MDB
|MT
|Absent
|Not
|marcio jerry
|PCdoB
|BAD
|Absent
|Not
|Mauro Benevides Filho
|PDT
|EC
|Absent
|Not
|Mauro Lopes
|MDB
|MG
|Absent
|Not
|Moses Rodrigues
|MDB
|EC
|Absent
|Not
|Samia Bomfim
|PSOL
|SP
|Absent
|Not
|Teresa Nelma
|PSDB
|AL
|Absent
|Not
|Vander Loubet
|PT
|MS
|Absent
|Not
|I lived kings
|PSOL
|PAN
|Absent
|Not
|Joe Carlos
|PT
|BAD
|Absent
|Not
ABSENT for YES: 29 deputies
|Deputy
|Broken
|state
|1st shift
|2nd shift
|Alan Rick
|DEM
|B.C
|Absent
|Yes
|Beto Pereira
|PSDB
|MS
|Absent
|Yes
|Chris Tonietto
|PSL
|RJ
|Absent
|Yes
|clarissa boy
|PROS
|RJ
|Absent
|Yes
|Daniel Silveira
|PSL
|RJ
|Absent
|Yes
|ely saints
|republican
|SP
|Absent
|Yes
|Fernando Coelho
|DEM
|FOOT
|Absent
|Yes
|Franc Cartafina
|PP
|MG
|Absent
|Yes
|Gelson Azevedo
|PL
|RJ
|Absent
|Yes
|Geninho Zuliani
|DEM
|SP
|Absent
|Yes
|Gil Cutrim
|republican
|BAD
|Absent
|Yes
|Jerome Goergen
|PP
|LOL
|Absent
|Yes
|Joseph Priore
|MDB
|PAN
|Absent
|Yes
|Juninho Tire
|DEM
|RJ
|Absent
|Yes
|Leo Motta
|PSL
|MG
|Absent
|Yes
|Luiz Antônio Corrêa
|PL
|RJ
|Absent
|Yes
|Marcelo Moraes
|PTB
|LOL
|Absent
|Yes
|Márcio Labre
|PSL
|RJ
|Absent
|Yes
|Marcos A. Sampaio
|MDB
|PI
|Absent
|Yes
|Marlon Santos
|PDT
|LOL
|Absent
|Yes
|Maurice Dziedrick
|PTB
|LOL
|Absent
|Yes
|Nelson Bearded
|PSL
|MT
|Absent
|Yes
|Nereus Crispin
|PSL
|LOL
|Absent
|Yes
|Nivaldo Albuquerque
|PTB
|AL
|Absent
|Yes
|Standard Ayub
|DEM
|ES
|Absent
|Yes
|Marques olive grove
|DEM
|PAN
|Absent
|Yes
|Pedro Augusto
|PSD
|RJ
|Absent
|Yes
|Ricardo Teobaldo
|We can
|FOOT
|Absent
|Yes
|Sergio Souza
|MDB
|PR
|Absent
|Yes
YES to ABSENT: 7 deputies
|Deputy
|Broken
|state
|1st shift
|2nd shift
|Antonio Brito
|PSD
|BA
|Yes
|Absent
|Gastão Vieira
|PROS
|BAD
|Yes
|Absent
|Gelson Azevedo
|PL
|RJ
|Yes
|Absent
|Julius Delgado
|PSB
|MG
|Yes
|Absent
|Roberto Alves
|republican
|SP
|Yes
|Absent
|Roberto de Lucena
|We can
|SP
|Yes
|Absent
|Vinicius Farah
|MDB
|RJ
|Yes
|Absent
NO for ABSENT/ABSTENTION: 5 deputies
|Deputy
|Broken
|state
|1st shift
|2nd shift
|João Marcelo S.
|MDB
|BAD
|Not
|Absent
|Joenia Wapishana
|Network
|RR
|Not
|Absent
|Rubens Pereira Jr.
|PCdoB
|BAD
|Not
|Absent
|Walter Alves
|MDB
|RN
|Not
|Absent
|Chief Antônio Furtado
|PSL
|RJ
|Not
|Abstention