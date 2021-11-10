PEC dos Precatório: Opposition ‘converts’ more deputies, but Lira takes more parliamentarians to vote pro-government | Policy

The opposition converted the vote of more parliamentarians between the 1st and 2nd round of voting for the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber of Deputies, but the government and the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), managed to neutralize the movement, expanding the quorum for the vote and guaranteeing the approval of the proposal.

Eighty-two federal deputies changed their position between the two rounds of voting for the PEC, which is the government’s main bet to fund Brazil Aid, but is criticized for parceling out debts that should be paid in 2022 and for changing the rules to increase the spending ceiling.

The opposition managed to make 15 deputies who voted YES in the 1st round to change to NO in the 2nd round, while Lira and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro managed to “convert” only 4 votes.

But the president of the Chamber and the government made up for these “betrayals” by taking 29 deputies who had not appeared in the 1st round to vote YES in the 2nd round (the opposition got another 22 votes in the same way).

There were also side changes of parliamentarians who voted in the 1st round and did not appear in the 2nd round (and a deputy who first voted NO and then abstained).

See below the side changes and, at the end of the text, all the deputies who did not maintain their positions between the two rounds of voting:

Side changes in the vote of the PEC on Precatório From 1st to 2nd shift number of deputies Changed from YES to NO 15 ABSENT for NO 22 YES to ABSENT 7 – Votes for the opposition: 44 Changed from NO to YES 4 ABSENT for YES 29 NOT for ABSENT 4 NO for ABSTENTION 1 – Votes for the government: 38 CHANGES OF SIDES 82

More votes in favor, but greater opposition

The PEC was approved by 312 votes in favor and 144 against in the 1st round and by 323 in favor and 172 against in the 2nd round (because it was a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution, at least 308 votes in favor were needed in both rounds). Now, it goes to the Senate for analysis.

The government got 11 more votes between the two votes, but opposition to the proposal also increased (by 28 votes), which reduced the difference in votes in favor of the PEC from 168 to 151 between the two rounds.

This was due to the expansion of the voting quorum: 496 of the 513 deputies voted in the 2nd round of the PEC, 40 more than the 456 parliamentarians who attended the vote in the 1st round.

See in the tables below all the deputies who changed their position between the two votes:

YES to NO: 15 deputies Deputy Broken state 1st shift 2nd shift Afonso Motta PDT LOL Yes Not André Figueiredo PDT EC Yes Not Degoberto Nogueira PDT MS Yes Not Edward Bismarck PDT EC Yes Not Fabio Henrique PDT IF Yes Not Félix Mendonça Jr PDT BA Yes Not Flavia Morais PDT GO Yes Not Igor Timo We can MG Yes Not jose nelto We can GO Yes Not Cristino Leonidas PDT EC Yes Not Mario Heringer PDT MG Yes Not Pedro Cunha Lima PSDB PB Yes Not Robério Monteiro PDT EC Yes Not Rose Modesto PSDB MS Yes Not Wolney Queiroz PDT FOOT Yes Not

NO to YES: 4 deputies Deputy Broken state 1st shift 2nd shift Caroline de Toni PSL SC Not Yes Hermes Parcianello MDB PR Not Yes Luiz PO Bragança PSL SP Not Yes Paulo Martins PSC PR Not Yes

ABSENT to NO: 22 deputies Deputy Broken state 1st shift 2nd shift Airton Faleiro PT PAN Absent Not Alexandre Frota PSDB SP Absent Not Arlindo Chinaglia PT SP Absent Not Benedita da Silva PT RJ Absent Not Carlos Bezerra MDB MT Absent Not Damião Feliciano PDT PB Absent Not Danilo Strong PSDB EC Absent Not Elcione Barbalho MDB PAN Absent Not Flavian Melo MDB B.C Absent Not Friar Anastacio PT PB Absent Not Joseph Airton PT EC Absent Not José Guimaraes PT EC Absent Not Juarez Costa MDB MT Absent Not marcio jerry PCdoB BAD Absent Not Mauro Benevides Filho PDT EC Absent Not Mauro Lopes MDB MG Absent Not Moses Rodrigues MDB EC Absent Not Samia Bomfim PSOL SP Absent Not Teresa Nelma PSDB AL Absent Not Vander Loubet PT MS Absent Not I lived kings PSOL PAN Absent Not Joe Carlos PT BAD Absent Not

ABSENT for YES: 29 deputies Deputy Broken state 1st shift 2nd shift Alan Rick DEM B.C Absent Yes Beto Pereira PSDB MS Absent Yes Chris Tonietto PSL RJ Absent Yes clarissa boy PROS RJ Absent Yes Daniel Silveira PSL RJ Absent Yes ely saints republican SP Absent Yes Fernando Coelho DEM FOOT Absent Yes Franc Cartafina PP MG Absent Yes Gelson Azevedo PL RJ Absent Yes Geninho Zuliani DEM SP Absent Yes Gil Cutrim republican BAD Absent Yes Jerome Goergen PP LOL Absent Yes Joseph Priore MDB PAN Absent Yes Juninho Tire DEM RJ Absent Yes Leo Motta PSL MG Absent Yes Luiz Antônio Corrêa PL RJ Absent Yes Marcelo Moraes PTB LOL Absent Yes Márcio Labre PSL RJ Absent Yes Marcos A. Sampaio MDB PI Absent Yes Marlon Santos PDT LOL Absent Yes Maurice Dziedrick PTB LOL Absent Yes Nelson Bearded PSL MT Absent Yes Nereus Crispin PSL LOL Absent Yes Nivaldo Albuquerque PTB AL Absent Yes Standard Ayub DEM ES Absent Yes Marques olive grove DEM PAN Absent Yes Pedro Augusto PSD RJ Absent Yes Ricardo Teobaldo We can FOOT Absent Yes Sergio Souza MDB PR Absent Yes

YES to ABSENT: 7 deputies Deputy Broken state 1st shift 2nd shift Antonio Brito PSD BA Yes Absent Gastão Vieira PROS BAD Yes Absent Gelson Azevedo PL RJ Yes Absent Julius Delgado PSB MG Yes Absent Roberto Alves republican SP Yes Absent Roberto de Lucena We can SP Yes Absent Vinicius Farah MDB RJ Yes Absent