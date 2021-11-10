PEC dos Precatórios: MDB and PSDB deputies were the most ‘infidels’ in the 2nd round vote | Policy

In the 1st round of voting, the most “infidels” had been the We can it’s the PSB.

At the other end, five parties had 100% “fidelity” of their parliamentarians in yesterday’s vote: Solidarity, PSC, PROS, New and Patriot. In the first analysis of the PEC, there were three parties: Solidarity, PCdoB and New (see below).

MDB and New guided vote AGAINST the PEC of the Precatório in yesterday’s vote, while PSDB, Solidarity, PSC, PROS and Patriot guided vote IN FAVOR.

But 13 of the 33 deputies of the MDB voted IN FAVOR of the proposal, against the party’s orientation (39% of the total) and 11 of the 32 parliamentarians of the PSDB voted AGAINST (34%).

We can (30%), Citizenship (29%), PSB (28%) and Forward (25%) also had more than 1/4 of “infidelity”. Of these, only the Forward had instructions to vote YES (IN FAVOR of the government).

See below the parties with deputies that most respected and disrespected the orientation of their acronyms:

Parties with more deputies who disrespected the orientation Broken Guidance % of ‘infidel’ votes MDB Not 39% PSDB Yes 34% We can Not 30% Citizenship Not 29% PSB Not 28% Forward Yes 25%

Grassroots parties that had the most ‘faithful’ deputies Broken Guidance yes votes % of votes YES Solidarity Yes 13 100% PSC Yes 11 100% PROS Yes 9 100% Patriot Yes 6 100% PP Yes 41 98% republicans Yes 30 97% PL Yes 41 95% PSL Yes 49 91% PTB Yes 9 90% DEM Yes 24 89% PSD Yes 30 86% Forward Yes 6 75%

Opposition parties that had the most ‘faithful’ deputies Broken Guidance votes NO % of votes NO New Not 8 100% PT Not 52 98% PCdoB Not 8 89% PSOL Not 7 78% PDT Not 19 76% PV Not 3 75%

The PEC dos Precatórios is the government’s main bet to fund Auxílio Brasil, the program that will replace Bolsa Família, but it is criticized for dividing debts that should be paid in 2022 and for changing the rules to increase the spending ceiling.

To calculate the “fidelity” of deputies in relation to the orientation of their parties, O g1 took into account the votes in favor and against the PEC and also the absences and abstentions (since a parliamentarian can miss a vote to avoid following the recommendation and not be punished).

(In)fidelity in the 1st shift

In the 1st round voting, the parties with the most “infidels” had been the We can (50% of the deputies voted AGAINST the orientation of the acronym) and the PSB (31%). MDB (29%), Citizenship (29%), PDT (25%) and Forward (25%) also had more than 1/4 of “infidelity”.

O We can it was the party that most proportionally reduced the number of votes against its orientation between the two rounds: from 50% to 30%.

already the PDT he was the one who turned over the most votes, from YES to NO, after pressure from the party’s president, Ciro Gomes (see below).

As in the 2nd round of voting, Solidarity and New had 100% loyalty in the 1st round. The other party that voted in bloc the first time was the PCdoB, but the acronym could not repeat the performance due to an absence yesterday.

Parties with the highest ‘loyalty’ rates in the 1st round of the PEC dos Precatórios Broken Guidance % Solidarity Yes 100% PCdoB Not 100% New Not 100% republicans Yes 94% PL Yes 93% PP Yes 93% PSC Yes 91% PROS Yes 90% PT Not 83% PSD Yes 83% PSL Yes 76% Forward Yes 75%

already the PDT went through a unique situation: he was the one who turned the most votes between the 1st and 2nd rounds, after Ciro Gomes announced the suspension of his pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic because part of the bench voted in favor of the PEC dos Precatório in the first vote.

The party had guided the YES vote, and 15 of the 24 Peditist deputies followed the recommendation (63%). Six parliamentarians disrespected the decision and voted NO (25%) and three were absent (13%).

But the PDT changed the orientation for the 2nd round of voting of the PEC, to NO, and 19 of the 24 Pedetist deputies followed the new recommendation (76% “faithfulness”). Five parliamentarians opposed the decision and voted YES (20%) and only one was absent (4%).

Of the 15 deputies who changed their vote from YES to NO between the two rounds, 11 were from the PDT (73%).