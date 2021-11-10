Pelé shows support for a boy Santos fan and says: “I also had my idol at Palmeiras” | saints

Pelé, the King of Football, has increased the support network for the boy Bruno do Nascimento, Bruninho, a Santos supporter harassed in the stands of Vila Belmiro after winning a shirt from goalkeeper Jaílson, from Palmeiras, last Sunday.

Through his social networks, Pelé posted a photo of a magazine cover in which he is posed next to Vavá, a historic forward for the Brazilian team and who at the time was defending Palmeiras. The message was as follows:

– Bruninho, you don’t need to apologize for being passionate about football. Our sport is beautiful, but it would be better if all fans had their heart. As you can see in the photo, I also had my idol at Palmeiras, right? Be always happy!

Earlier, Neymar had also used social media to send messages to the 9-year-old boy, who plays in Santos’ youth divisions. In addition, Weverton, goalkeeper of Palmeiras, sent a message. And Jailson, who had given the boy the shirt, made a video call.

After being harassed by his father at the end of the derby against Palmeiras, Bruninho published a video on social networks apologizing to Santos fans and saying he would return the shirt to Jaílson.

Neymar, in addition to publishing on his own Instagram profile, also commented on the Santos striker’s publication.

– Bruninho, you can like whoever you want! Regardless of which team you support. Hug boy, live your dream – completed.

Santos, aware of the episode, claims to have contacted Moses, the boy’s father, to invite them to watch the game against Red Bull Bragantino, next Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro. See the note below:

“Santos FC have already got in touch with Moises, Bruno do Nascimento’s father, to minimize the impact of the inconvenience caused by a few excited fans at the end of the game with Palmeiras. To maintain his passion for Peixe, Bruninho was invited to watch the game with Red Bull Bragantino, this Wednesday in Vila Belmiro, this time in the box. for always supporting the team at the CT Rei Pelé gate.”