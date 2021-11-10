Pernambuco’s education startup wins Pitch Battle on the first day of Menos30 Fest | Minus 30 Fest

Each start-up had four minutes to present their work and convince the public at Menos30 Fest that they deserved the R$25,000 prize. This Tuesday (9), the first day of Battle of Pitchs – which has new editions this Wednesday and Thursday –, who won was Pettrus Nascimento, founding partner and COO of Prol Educa, with 40.04% of the votes.

Under the theme “revolution through education“, which also had pitches from start-ups Signa and Carambola, the entrepreneur from Pernambuco presented the project that creates solutions for the educational sector, prospecting scholarships for students unable to afford the expenses in schools and private courses.

The inspiration came from his own trajectory: born in the favela of Mustardinha, in Recife, he gained support to study at a private school during elementary school. “It completely changed my path,” said Pettrus.

“I realized that it was not just me who suffered from the quality of public education, but thousands of families from classes C and D who cannot afford quality education for their child.”

According to Pettrus, the start-up will use the R$ 25,000 prize to invest in the expansion of Prol Educa throughout Brazil. He spoke about the impact of this recognition:

“It is extremely important to take this to the Northeast, to the favela, to Pernambuco. I can only be grateful for the opportunity, there is no first (placed), the important thing is to open the way, and that is what Prol Educa is doing: opening the way and giving opportunities to those families who want to change their children’s lives through education.”

The idea impressed the audience and the panel of commentators at the Battle of Pitch, formed by João Galvão Ceridono, manager of new programs at Quintessa, and Mariana Pincovsky, executive director of Porto Digital.

The professionals talked about the importance of pitchs, which are quick presentations to win investments. “The problem he is solving and the solution he is proposing are the beginning of everything,” explained João. “Then comes the structure of the business.”

Competitors also impressed

Two other start-ups with a social impact in the area of ​​education competed with Prol Educa: Signa, represented by co-founder Fabíola Barba, and Carambola, defended by founder Gustavo Glasser. The first creates learning solutions for the hearing impaired in the most diverse areas, while the second develops technology to promote the inclusion of diversity in the technology labor market.

The Menos30 Fest still features two more editions of the Battle of Pitch. This Wednesday, the theme is “Employability, diversity and inclusion” and representatives of Afroimpacto, Gastronomia Periférica and Trampay are competing for the award. On Thursday, Agua Camelo, Revolusolar and Nina will participate in the category “The future of cities”.

