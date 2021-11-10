‘Persecution comes to an end’, says Flávio Bolsonaro after STJ decision

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) commemorated the decision of the Fifth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) which, on Tuesday, 9th, annulled all first instance decisions taken by the Justice in the investigations of the case of the cracks.

Flávio stated that the alleged persecution of members of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) against him, to “try to reach President Bolsonaro”, came to an end with the result of the trial.

After nearly three years of illegal investigation and that, even in the face of countless arbitrariness, leaks and cowardice, nothing was found against me, justice was finally done. The persecution promoted by a few members of the honorable Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, in an attempt to harm President Bolsonaro, has come to an end. Senator celebrates STJ decision to publish on social media

Flavio also brought a passage from the Bible constantly used by the father and president of the Republic.

And you will know the truth and the truth will set you free”, he quoted at the end of the post with verse 32 of chapter 8 of the Gospel of John. Flavio Bolsonaro

The Fifth Panel of the STJ responded today to a request presented by the senator’s defense to annul the investigation of the cracks. The ministers analyzed an appeal against the decision of the collegiate which denied, in March, requests to invalidate all the measures taken by judge Flávio Itabaiana, of the 27th Criminal Court of Rio, who conducted the investigation at the first instance.

In today’s judgment, the collegiate decided that it is not possible to use evidence collected with the authorization of the lower court judge. In practice, the decision dehydrates almost all the denunciation offered by the MP-RJ against the senator. With that, the investigation goes back to square one.

The MP-RJ stated this evening that it will await the publication of the ruling referring to the Court’s decision to “analyze the appropriate measures”.