Petz buys Cão Cidadão franchise and plans to open 50 stores in 2022 – Economy

After recording net income of BRL 26.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 56.1% compared to the same period in 2020, the petz, product network for Pets, plans to make new investments in physical stores and move forward in digital. The company’s total gross revenue grew 45.5% in the quarter, reaching R$641.6 million, and the digital channel had R$198.76 million, equivalent to 31% of the total. To move forward, the company is also investing in the acquisition of strong brands in the sector, such as Cão Cidadão.

In the conference call to present the balance, this Tuesday, 9, the founder and president of the company, Sergio Zimerman, announced the purchase of 100% of Grupo Cão Cidadão, the largest home training franchise in Latin America, created by Alexandre Rossi. “The Cão Cidadão brand helps to consolidate our presence in the digital world, in content production and in adoption”, he said.

Rossi, zootechnician and veterinarian known as “Dr. Pet”, will be the ambassador for the construction of processes and methodologies for the accreditation of service providers. /day care and pet sitter.

According to Zimerman, the partnership with Rossi and his brands will be exclusive. Petz will intermediate the services provided, responsible for the origin, safety and quality. In addition, it will be the only sales channel for all online courses created, taught or coordinated by the veterinarian.

“We closed with the biggest reference in the pet world in terms of training. Alexandre has online courses and we became their exclusive sellers. This allows us to use the tools available on the internet to expand the reach to many more people”, he said.

For the executive, one of the main highlights of Petz in the third quarter was the geographic expansion. “There are 153 stores in 18 federative units, with 35 stores opening in the last 12 months, 42% outside São Paulo.” The goal for 2022 is to open another 50 stores.

In the third quarter alone, the company opened 10 stores, seven outside São Paulo, in addition to two units at the Centro Veterinário Seres and one hospital in October, totaling 13 hospitals in 19 states.

According to Zimerman, despite the adverse macroeconomic scenario for retail in 2021, Petz remained resilient. “In times of economic stress, with inflationary stress, the dollar and high interest rates, we have an interesting track record in the pet segment, which is clearly more resilient in relation to other retail segments. In the case of Petz, we have a double protection: that of the segment in which we operate and our performance, which in 19 years has been better than the sector itself.”

The acceleration of the Petz digitization process resulted in record numbers for the company. In digital, the company ranked first in the pet segment as the platform that gained the most market in recent months. The growth was 73.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

In the sales strategy through several channels (omnichannel), the advance was 87%, informed Aline Penna, Petz’s financial director. One of the highlights was the launch, in July, of appointments via the Aesthetic Center services app, available in 100% of the stores. The alternative already represents 15% share of all appointments, reaching 50% in some units.

In physical stores, representing more than 40% of service coupons, the main highlight is payment through self-service terminals, already available in more than 30 stores.

Aline Penna also highlighted the entry of brands I’m tired of being a cat and Zee.Dog in the Petz ecosystem. In the first case, with the production of “humorous, qualified and educational” content and development of exclusive products. According to her, categories for cats are among the fastest growing in the pet segment.

In the integration with Zee.Dog, the intention is to use the stores to leverage Zee.Now deliveries, expand the variety of products with the brand in the physical units and e-commerce of Petz and expand the projection in the natural food market with the Zee.Dog Kitchen.