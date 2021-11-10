Petz Purchases Dr. Pet’s Training Franchise and Plans to Open 50 Stores in 2022 | Companies

THE petz , what reported net income of BRL 26.6 million in the third quarter, up 56.1% year-on-year, announced that intends to open 50 stores in 2022, accelerating its expansion process, after the “consistency of returns obtained in stores in the most diverse cities and regions of the country”.

According to the retailer, the reassessment of its plan takes into account the opportunity to continue consolidating its position in the pet segment in Brazil, with great fragmentation and growth potential.

The pet market grows with social isolation and the need to exchange affections

We continue to prospect the market, says President of Petz

The company says that it took into account the high level of service and low cost of service of physical stores, the consistent evolution in the customer satisfaction rate and the low dispersion of the index even with 35 openings in the last 12 months.

“The quality of the operation is at record levels, which gives us the necessary comfort for us to announce this forecast for 2022, maintaining a very interesting consistency of operating indicators”, said the president and founder, Sérgio Zimerman, in a conference call about the company results.

In the third quarter, the chain opened 10 stores, with 153 units across the country, 42% of which outside the State of São Paulo.

The company also opened two hospitals in the third quarter. With one more hospital opened in October, Petz now has 13 veterinary hospitals in nine states.

“Even with an inflationary scenario, profitability remains healthy,” said Zimmercan. “The pet segment is more resilient to economic stress.”

In addition, the company announced a strategic partnership with Alexandre Rossi, O Dr. Pet, with the acquisition of citizen dog, one of the biggest platforms for training and providing consulting services on behavior and well-being of pets From Latin America.

The value of the business was not disclosed. Cão Cidadão was founded by Rossi in 1998, operates through franchises and operates through online and in-person courses and classes, having already been used by more than 100,000 customers.

Petz also announced the entry of Rossi, creator of the “smart training” method, into the Petz ecosystem. Rossi will assume the position of specialized consultant for the group, acting directly in the development, promotion of services and as a brand ambassador.

“It is an absolute reference in the pet market,” said Zimerman. [agregando] a complementary service that is training, in addition to the services of dog walkers, accommodation and pet caretakers.”

Petz is also accelerating the integration of companies Zee.Dog and I’m tired of being a cat (CDSG), acquired this year.

The plans for Zee.Dog, whose acquisition was announced in August for R$715 million, consist of expanding the brand’s products at Petz’s online stores and expanding the offer of natural animal feed.

The Zee.Now platform, which is part of Zee.Dog, will have its product assortment expanded and will start using Petz stores to deliver online orders.

Another Petz strategy is to leverage Zee.Dog’s experience in small pet shops and disintermediation of imported products.

Cansei de Ser Gato, purchased by Petz in June, for an undisclosed amount, is going through an acceleration in the development of new products and the expansion of the offer of its exclusive items for felines in the physical and online stores of Petz.

THE Net Revenue from the retailer between July and September totaled BRL 545.3 million, an increase of 44.3% compared to the same period in 2020. In gross terms, the increase was 42.5%, to BRL 641.6 million. Same store sales grew by 21.8% in the quarter and digital sales totaled R$198.8 million, up 73.2% and representing 31% of gross revenue.

“We have before us a unique opportunity to continue gaining market share, increasingly consolidating the Petz Group’s leadership position in the pet segment in Brazil — a market that has significant growth potential, even in periods of crisis, and high level of fragmentation”, says the company.

Income before earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA, its acronym in English) was R$ 62.9 million, an increase of 33.3%. In the adjusted item, without non-recurring effects, Ebitda was R$ 67.1 million, an increase of 43.4%.

At operational expenses of Petz rose 38.3% in the third quarter, to R$192.6 million, with the company noting that this was the result of operating leverage in the face of yet another strong increase in total gross revenue, which caused a dilution in selling expenses and general and administrative.

O operating cash flow at the end of September was R$40.3 million, down 21.4% over the same period in 2020, reflecting a basis for comparison that was impacted by tax issues. The company consumed R$ 105.5 million in cash, with higher investments and without the effects of the stock offering resources.

THE net debt of Petz at the end of September totaled R$ 131.1 million, with leverage measured by the ratio of adjusted Ebitda of 0.6 times. Cash at the end of the quarter was R$161.8 million. Investments totaled R$74 million, up 24.2% year-on-year.

The representativeness of online sales of Petz rose from 7% at the start of the pandemic to 31% in the third quarter, Zimerman said. “We became the leader in digital sales in the sector”.

You digital channels reached BRL 198.8 million in sales, an increase of 73.2% over the third quarter of 2020 and 753.6% over the same period of 2019.

The company’s personalized offers program contributed to a 140% increase in sales through the app compared to the third quarter of 2020. With 950,000 registered people and 230,000 subscribers, the app generated 65% of digital sales in the third quarter.

Sales through multiple channels (omnichannel), which include in-store pickups or ATMs, represented 87.2% of the total in the last quarter.

Currently, 30 of the 153 stores in the chain have terminals so that customers can pay for their purchases without going through the checkout.

One of the company’s strategies to reduce dependence on the distribution center in São Paulo was increase the radius of deliveries departing from physical stores to 5 kilometers.