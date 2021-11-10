Physical activity promotes healthier brain aging | health

We have already talked several times here, in our column, about the importance of exercising for the good maintenance of physical and mental health. Such insistence is justified, due to the numerous studies that continue to be constantly published proving these benefits. With regard to mental health, a brain structure that needs to be highlighted is the hippocampus. This structure is very responsive to the practice of exercises, especially aerobic ones, and acts in the formation of memory and the learning process. The hippocampus is responsible for transforming short-term memory into long-term memory.
According to a study, exercising also improves brain health — Photo: Istock Getty Images
And it is the set of these factors – response to exercise and its role in memory formation and learning – that makes researchers evaluate the effects of exercise on this particular structure. And it was precisely the hippocampus-exercise interaction that was the object of a study carried out by researchers at the Research Center on Aging, Health and Well-being at the Australian National University, published in late October in Cerebral Cortex. In it, 411 adults between 40 and 44 years old and 375 between 60 and 64 years old were followed for 12 years, and it was demonstrated that higher levels of physical activity promote healthier brain aging.
To determine the level of physical activity of those evaluated, the researchers transformed the vigor and duration of activities performed weekly into METs (metabolic equivalent). As a result, the authors found that:
- Increasing the level of physical activity has a positive long-term effect on hippocampal volume;
- The inclusion of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, even at older ages, can “delay” the aging of the hippocampus in the elderly by two years and middle-aged individuals;
- Increasing the intensity and frequency of physical activity may be especially beneficial for people with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s;
- The benefits of regular physical activity are even more persistent the sooner you start practicing. So don’t waste your time, the sooner you start exercising, the better.
The results of this study complement several existing ones, which demonstrate that the practice of higher intensity physical activities is related to better cognitive activity and other neurophysiological indicators of mental health.
Therefore, exercising means much more than ensuring a healthy physique. The practice of physical activities contributes in a very important way to better performance and greater intellectual longevity.
