physical market returns to higher prices on Tuesday

The physical live cattle market once again had higher prices today. According to analyst Fernando Henrique Iglesias, from the consultancy Crops & Market, the business environment still suggests the continuation of the upward movement. And the intensity of the readjustments continues to draw attention, even in a period of great turmoil from the point of view of demand, without the China at the import end.

Chinese authorities remain silent. Thus, Brazil has been disqualified to sell beef to the Asian giant for more than two months. “This movement is linked to the reduction of supply in the domestic market. With the volume of confined animals decreasing week after week, it remains to be seen whether the domestic market will gather the necessary conditions to sustain domestic prices at these levels”, said Iglesias.

With that, in São Paulo, capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 278 in the term modality, against R$ 271 on Monday (8). In Goiânia (GO), the at sign was priced at R$265, against R$260. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$277, against R$270. In Cuiabá, the at sign was indicated at R$ 253, against R$ 250. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 280 per arroba, against R$ 270 the day before.

Wholesale

Beef prices rose at wholesale. The replacement between the chains is more accelerated during the first fortnight. Besides, the holiday season is approaching. As a result, the rear quarter was priced at R$ 20.50 per kilo, an increase of R$ 0.10.

The forequarter was priced at R$ 13.60 per kilo, an increase of R$ 0.10. The needle tip was priced at R$13.20 per kilo, up from R$0.20.