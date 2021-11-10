Pipico leaves Santa Cruz towards Madureira | Holy Cross

Pipico will really leave Santa Cruz. With two proposals to play the Campeonato Carioca, the striker bids farewell to Tricolor after four seasons to defend Madureira – Volta Redonda was another club interested in the player. He leaves Arruda with 107 games and 46 goals.

Pipico had a contract with Santa Cruz until the end of the 2022 season. An automatic renewal clause was activated in September, for the attacker’s participation in 70% of Tricolor’s games in 2021. However, his manager, Ytalo Pontes, and the board of directors club met this Wednesday to terminate the bond.

Pipico says goodbye to Santa Cruz

After winning the fans’ affection for the goals scored, the attacker’s relationship with the crowd has also deteriorated this season, marked by the club’s fall to Serie D of the Brazilian Championship.

In the last official game in 2021, the tricolor elimination for Floresta, in Pre-Nordestão, Pipico scored two goals in normal time, but wasted a charge in the penalty shootout and became one of the main targets of the fans’ revolt.

