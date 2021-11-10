Plane crashes in Paraguay and firefighters try to contain fire at the crash site

A plane crashed around 11:00 am, this Tuesday (09), in the Virgen del Rosario neighborhood, in Piribebuy, km 67, in the neighboring state of Paraguay.
According to ABC Color, there is still no information about victims of the accident.
The crash caused the plane to catch fire. Firefighters are on site, evaluating the case and also trying to contain the flames so that they do not spread and reach homes in the region.
Dense smoke can be perceived in the vicinity of the suit.
The aircraft crashed onto a lawn, but close to a residential area.
