Plane crashes in Paraguay and firefighters try to contain fire at the crash site

A plane crashed around 11:00 am, this Tuesday (09), in the Virgen del Rosario neighborhood, in Piribebuy, km 67, in the neighboring state of Paraguay.

According to ABC Color, there is still no information about victims of the accident.

The crash caused the plane to catch fire. Firefighters are on site, evaluating the case and also trying to contain the flames so that they do not spread and reach homes in the region.

Dense smoke can be perceived in the vicinity of the suit.

The aircraft crashed onto a lawn, but close to a residential area.

Leave your comment

Read too

POLICE After approaching on BR-262, police seize cocaine and ammunition from a drug dealer BRAZIL STF majority upholds decision suspending ‘secret budget’ amendments PANDEMIC Vaccination against Covid-19 will be at Central and continue until 8pm on Wednesday MATO GROSSO DO SUL Detran begins delivering 100 breathalyzers for “Prohibition” operations throughout the state VEHICLES MS Lada Niva will be discontinued in December, after 44 years without changes EAT WELL delicious orange cupcake PANDEMIC After the Covid outbreak, classes in indigenous schools will return on the 11th BUTTON TIP Stolen motorcycle is recovered after being tracked by GPS and man is arrested in the act REGION Police serve two arrest warrants in Três Lagoas GOLD Hospital de Amor de Dourados receives R$1.2 million to expand services

most read

POLICE

Teenage couple is gunned down in Rio Brilhante

CAPITAL

Young man dies in car collision with corn truck

CAPITAL

“Conqueror” swindler is shot with 8 vehicle shots

GOLD

Man who stabbed his mother is arrested in Jardim Vista Alegre