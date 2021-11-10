Player suspected of plotting an ambush against PSG’s colleague had lost ground in the selection for the victim

Arrested this Wednesday on suspicion of orchestrating the beating of Kheira Hamraoui, her PSG partner, midfielder Aminata Diallo saw her partner regain space in the French national team after a long period of absence. This dispute would be one of the lines of investigation by the Versailles police, which took over the case, according to French media.

About a month ago, 31-year-old Hamraoui was again called up for the national team, after being out for more than two years. A veteran of the team, with 36 games in the bleus shirt, the former Barcelona and Lyon player became one of Diallo’s direct competitors in Corinne Deacon’s team.

Kheira Hamdaoui, PSG athlete who was assaulted Photo: Instagram/Kheira Hamdaoui

Kheira suffered a calf injury and was unable to play against Estonia and Kazakhstan for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. Ironically, she was dropped and replaced by Diallo. At 26, the midfielder had already played seven games for the senior team. Both attended the youth categories in France.

The dispute intensified, in a healthy way, in July this year, when Hamraoui, who had already played for PSG, returned to the club, with a contract until 2023. Aminata has been working at the Parisian club since 2016, when he transferred from Guingamp.

understand the case

Aminata Diallo is suspected of hiring aggressors to attack her teammate. Last Thursday, she offered Hamraoui a ride after a club event. On the way, they were ambushed.

The attackers only beat Hamraoui with iron bars, focusing on the leg region. Nothing was stolen from the players, and Diallo was unharmed. According to the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, there are witnesses to what happened.

While the athlete was recovering from her injuries, Diallo won the starting position at PSG. She played in the Paris club’s 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. In a statement released after the midfielder’s arrest, the PSG repudiated the violence and said it is helping the authorities to investigate the case.