Plenary approves exemption from interval voting for the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios; follow – News

The Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved a request to waive compliance with the regimental interval to vote today for the 2nd round of the PEC dos Precatórios (PEC 23/21, of the Executive Branch). In the votes in the 1st round, the Plenary rejected seven of the eight highlights presented by the parties in an attempt to change parts of the text by rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), approved last week.

Precatório are government debts with a final court decision, which may be related to tax, salary or any other cause in which the public power is defeated.

The proposal limits the amount of annual expenses with court orders, corrects their amounts exclusively by Selic rate and changes the way to calculate the spending ceiling.

With the limit, in 2022 the government will be able to pay around R$ 44.5 billion instead of the R$ 89.1 billion foreseen. Another BRL 47 billion of budgetary slack will be opened with the change in the calculation of the correction of the spending ceiling.

education

According to the text, the precatories for the payment of debts of the Union related to the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef) must be paid with priority in three years: 40% in the first year and 30 % in each of the following two years. This priority will not only apply to payments for the elderly, people with disabilities and people with serious illness.

Golden Rule

The only change to the text, made with prominent approval of the Novo, removed the government’s permission to bypass the so-called Golden Rule through the budget law. It took at least 308 votes to keep the text, but the allied base got only 303 votes. Another 167 deputies voted in favor of the exclusion of the device.

The golden rule prohibits the carrying out of credit operations (issues of government bonds) in an amount greater than the capital expenditure (investments and debt repayments). Currently, it can only be circumvented through supplementary or special credits with a specific purpose and approved in a joint session of Congress by an absolute majority – at least 257 deputies and 41 senators.

