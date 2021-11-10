PM shot to prevent Marília Mendonça’s belongings from being stolen in the morning after the accident | Brazil



Belongings to Marília Mendonça and other passengers on the plane were collected and listed by PM – Reproduction/Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo

A military police officer identified as Marcio Pereira da Silva had to fire rubber bullets at four people after they tried to steal belongings found on the plane carrying singer Marília Mendonça, in the early morning hours of last Saturday, 6th, after the accident in Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

According to information from TV Globo, an incident was made to record the attempted theft of belongings. The document reports that the group went down a hill with a flashlight, at the place where the wreckage of the aircraft was, to try to take the items. However, three police officers were on duty to preserve the accident scene and ordered them to stop.

However, the suspects did not respect the determination of the officers and at this time the shots were fired. After the reaction of the PMs, the four fled and it is not known if they were hit. On the plane, suitcases, jewelry, cell phones, wallets, badges and other items were found. The singer’s guitar cover, which appears in the images, was not listed among the objects found by the corporation.

The plane’s wreckage arrived on Tuesday night, 9th, at Galeão Airport, in Rio de Janeiro. The aircraft’s wings and cabin will undergo a detailed inspection, yet another phase of the investigation that investigates the causes of the accident. The cell phones of pilot Geraldo Martins Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana were also collected for analysis.

At the time, the 26-year-old singer Marília Mendonça died after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the mountain range of the city of Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, last Friday afternoon, 5 In addition to her, producer Henrique Ribeiro, his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot, also died.