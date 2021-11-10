Police analyze cell phones of plane pilots that crashed with Marília Mendonça | Brazil

The transfer to Rio is expected to be completed by dawn on Tuesday, the 9th.reproduction

Published 11/09/2021

The cell phones of pilot Geraldo Martins Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, from the plane crash that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and two people, were collected by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais this Tuesday (9).

The devices were among the wreckage of the aircraft. The Civil Police will also analyze the documentation of the Department of Airspace Control to ascertain whether the Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) electricity transmission tower is outside the protection area of ​​the Ubaporanga Aerodrome, in Caratinga (MG).

Recently, a video from the security system of a condominium in Caratinga (MG) recorded the reaction of a couple who watched the crash of the plane carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people on Friday (5).

Dentist Rossana Bortot and her husband were getting into a car when they noticed the accident. Rossana appears scared inside the vehicle, while her husband leaves the car to see what happened to the aircraft.