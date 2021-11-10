Police analyze cell phones of plane pilots that crashed with Marília Mendonça | Brazil



The transfer to Rio is expected to be completed by dawn on Tuesday, the 9th.reproduction

Published 11/09/2021 20:35

The cell phones of pilot Geraldo Martins Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, from the plane crash that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and two people, were collected by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais this Tuesday (9).