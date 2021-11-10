Police shot to prevent theft after plane crash

A military policeman who was responsible for the security of the aircraft that crashed in Piedade Caratinga, killing the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people, had to use rubber bullets to contain a group of 4 people who insisted on approaching the aircraft.

According to the Captain of the Military Police of Caratinga, it is not known for sure what the group’s intentions were, but it was feared that the group wanted to steal objects still present in the scene. The case took place at dawn on Saturday (06), therefore before the removal of the aircraft, which was completed earlier this week.

“The police team assumed it could be to take something away, but maybe it could be to take a picture or out of curiosity,” Captain Jefferson reported.

According to the PM, four individuals approached the accident site through the forest. Three policemen guarding the plane ordered the group to retreat, which did not happen. As the group insisted on approaching, the order decompressed, one of the policemen fired two shots of rubber bullets.

“They were warned by the military police, at first. There was a kind of disobedience, they didn’t immediately retreat, then there was a need to fire two rubber bullets.” Completed Captain Jefferson.

According to him, the shots did not reach anyone, and the group retreated.

Removal and going to RJ

The wreckage arrived last night at Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro. They will be located in a hangar available to teams from Seripa (Regional Aeronautical Accident Investigation Service), an agency linked to Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), where they will undergo a new investigation into the investigation of the cause of the accident. . The images with the arrival of the pieces were shown in the newspaper Bom Dia Brasil, on TV Globo.

The parts of the aircraft were removed from the waterfall in Piedade de Caratinga (MG), location of the accident, on Saturday afternoon (6).

The two engines, on the other hand, removed the day before yesterday from the accident site, were taken to an aeronautical services company in Goiânia. The Air Force informed that the parts will undergo a new inspection.

Yesterday, the Civil Police collected the cell phones of pilot Geraldo Martins Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana for analysis. The police will also evaluate the documentation of the Department of Airspace Control to find out if the Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) electricity transmission tower is outside the protected area of ​​the Ubaporanga Aerodrome, in Caratinga (MG), as the company claims.

Regarding the reports on the cause of death of the aircraft’s occupants, they will be ready within a month. At the moment, analyzes are being carried out at the Belo Horizonte IML and in 15 days they will be sent back to the Instituto Médico Legal de Caratinga for the conclusion of the expert report.