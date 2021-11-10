Police used shotgun to fend off plane invaders from Marlia Mendona – Gerais

Four thieves tried to loot Marlia Mendona’s plane during Saturday night (photo: CBMMG)

This Saturday, the police prevented thieves from stealing the belongings of the victims of the crash of the plane of singer Marlia Mendona, which killed the artist and four other people, in Caratinga, in the Rio Doce Region, last Friday (5/11). Besides the singer died producer Henrique Ribeiro; the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho; pilot Geraldo Medeiros Jnior; and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana. The robbery attempt took place at dawn, and the place was guarded by the military.

Since the accident, the Military Police set up a scheme to monitor the accident site, in the first place, so that the location where the device fell was not disfigured, which would hinder the experts’ work. Second, precisely to scare away thieves who might want to take advantage of the situation.

On the first night, three military police were placed on standby at the crash site. According to the police on guard, four men walked down the slope toward the plane, one of them with a flashlight in his hand. The presence of the police, however, does not seem to have intimidated the thieves, who went down the waterfall, taking advantage of the darkness, with the intention of plundering the interior of the plane.





The ricochet of rubber bullets in the fuselage of the aircraft startled the thieves, who fled. There was an attempt to chase but the thieves managed to escape. An investigation was initiated to try to discover the perpetrators of the attempted robbery.



A check was made in Caratinga hospitals, and pharmacies, to find out if anyone was injured by a rubber bullet. However, no information was obtained.