PR: More than 170 flamingos die after jaguar attacks in Parque das Aves

More than 170 flamingos in the Parque das Aves, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), died this Tuesday (9) after the attack of two jaguars in the Iguaçu National Park. According to park administration, 172 flamingos have died and only four are alive.

Also according to the statement, not all flamingos died from the direct attack of jaguars. Some of the animals died due to the stress of the situation (a phenomenon called capture myopathy).

The moment when one of the jaguars entered the place where the flamingos lived was recorded by the park’s security cameras.

Due to what happened, the park decreed a three-day mourning period and should only reopen to the public on Friday (12). “Right now, we are welcoming our collaborators who have created this colony of flamingos since 1995, when the first 16 rescued individuals arrived here. At Parque das Aves, these animals found a second chance at life, receiving all the care and attention of our technical team, later reproducing and generating the colony”, says the note from the park.

“This scar will be forever in the Park’s history, but we are confident that we will restart the colony of flamingos and a new history.”

Strong scenes: images of dead flamingos

know more

