President of Santos designs Carille until 2023 and trusts Marinho’s turnaround: “Our star” | saints

Andrés Rueda, president of Santos, spoke to the press this Tuesday afternoon, after the draw of the Paulistão 2022 groups. Among other matters, Rueda was asked about the work of coach Fábio Carille.

Santos currently occupies the 16th position in the Brazilian Championship and still has a 21% risk of relegation. Despite this, Rueda supported the Santos coach.

– Carille is our coach. He was hired to stay until the end of our term, in 2023. When I hire a technician, I imagine the service in the long term – said the manager.

Andrés Rueda in an interview at the São Paulo Football Federation — Photo: Henrique Toth

In addition, Andrés Rueda was also asked about Marinho’s situation at the club. In early September, in an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino, the attacker lamented the departure of the Santos squad.

The repercussion of the player’s speech was that Marinho was also wanting to be transferred from Santos. But Rueda, on the other hand, doesn’t see it that way. The manager trusts the recovery of the number 11 of Peixe.

– What he had said that he didn’t want to stay at Santos came from a social network, absolutely nothing came from him. He is our star, he had a sensational 2020, he had an injury, Covid, and soon he will return to what he was – completed the Santos president.

Regarding the definition of Paulistão’s groups, Rueda hopes that Santos will make his group easier. In the last edition, Peixe failed to advance to the knockout. Now, Peixe is in Group D, alongside Red Bull Bragantino, Ponte Preta and Santo André.