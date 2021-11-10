President of Sport reinforces cast committed to permanence in Serie A: “We are confident” | sport

The results of the round – especially after the defeat by Fluminense – complicated the situation of Sport in this Serie A. But the speech behind the scenes is far from considering it a lost fight. About to face América-MG, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, the president of Rubro-negro, Yuri Romão, points out changes in the dressing room and reinforces the squad’s commitment in the fight for permanence.

– I have to highlight the commitment of the group, both the athletes and the coaching staff, to fight bravely until the end for us to keep the club in Serie A. Their commitment is emotional. This is important. We are confident in the permanence – says the agent.

Sport is in 17th position and with 30 points – five behind Santos, the first team outside the relegation zone. Leão has seven more matches to play – because they made the duel of the 34th round in advance, against Bragantino.

Despite the uncomfortable situation in the classification, the Rubro-negro has as an ally the “pacification” of the environment behind the scenes.

A little more than a month ago, the club had the removal of the football board – after an error in the enrollment of the hired reinforcements – and until the last week it was working to avoid a punishment from the STJD for the selection of Pedro Henrique. Now, with the complaint filed by the entity, the Lion has better conditions to focus on the dispute.

– We are managing to have a balance from the point of view of football. The team is more relaxed, looking favorably on the management’s work. We have complied with everything we agreed with the athletes, committee, club employees. This brings peace of mind so that they can carry out their day-to-day work – says the president.

Sport even has an agreement with the cast in which 30% of salaries have been “suspended” – since August – and will be paid after the Brasileirão. The board’s idea is to use the championship award to fund the values ​​- which imposes even greater weight on the Lion’s fight for permanence.

The spokespersons for the agreement at the time were Thiago Neves and then-deputy football player Nelo Campos, who are no longer at the club. But the measure remains valid, according to interim president Yuri Romão.