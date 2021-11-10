President of Sport says he is against the decision of the Deliberative in the case of Gil do Vigor, but says he respects “sovereignty” | sport

Using social networks, the red-black representative placed himself against the decision of the Deliberative. However, he claimed to respect the “sovereignty” of the body.

– We always stand against any act of gender, racial and social discrimination. And it would be no different now. Not agreeing with the decision of the club council is a democratic move. I respect the sovereignty of the Council, but the Executive also has its autonomy – Yuri Romao began.

President of Sport reinforces committed squad for the final stretch of Serie A

Ex-Sport and now at América-MG, lateral Patric talks about his departure from Leão

1 of 1 Yuri Romão, president of Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Yuri Romão, president of Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

– The matter will continue to be debated in a democratic way, and discussed at all times within the club, regardless of pressure from any contrary opinion. The fans embraced the cause and we are together with them. Sport is for everyone and for everyone! Ever! PST – concluded the CEO.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the decision not to punish Flávio Koury, the last meeting of the Deliberative Council ended in confusion after the club’s diversity director Gabriel Augusto was expelled from the session. He tried to participate as a listener and asked to speak, which was vetoed by the president of the Council, Pedro Lacerda.

Sport’s Diversity Director is expelled from Deliberative Council meeting