Procon Carioca notifies Uber and 99 for frequent cancellations

The Uber and 99 transport platforms will have to detail to Procon Carioca the reason and the functioning of the race cancellation resources in the Rio de Janeiro region. Both companies were officially notified by the consumer protection agency.

The reason for the complaint is the high number of cancellations in requests from drivers after races are accepted, which causes passengers to be late, spend a high amount of time waiting for a person who accepted the race and impairs the quality of service in general .

To Procon Carioca, companies will have to explain the reason for the cancellations — and, if the responses are considered insufficient, the applications may be penalized for “abusive practice” that harms the consumer.

Difficult situation

Despite readjustments that increased the income passed on to partner drivers, the app companies noticed high cancellation rates, in addition to the difficulty in finding a race in certain regions of the city and increasingly higher fees. In all, 1.4 million people work in the sector throughout Brazil.

Among the culprits are factors such as the frequent rise in fuel prices. However, the agency wants more details on the case and to ensure that the apps users do not leave the same — the case of a bride who had to drive to her own wedding due to lack of accepted races on her cell phone went viral recently.

“Complaints for undue charges for trips not made or cancellation fees still show a failure in the app, even when a refund is made. This charge should not be made, as the app’s driver is monitored for the route taken” , says the spokeswoman for Procon Carioca, Renata Ruback, to the Extra newspaper.