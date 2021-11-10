Production of heavy trucks and trucks advance more than 90% in the year

The pace of truck factories remains heated in the country, despite the logistical bottleneck that causes shortages of components. According to data from amfavea, an association that brings together vehicle manufacturers, presented on Monday, 8, the production of the segment grew 91.2% until October. That is, from 68,977 units recorded in the same period last year to 131,884 trucks.

As a result, the volume produced in the year already exceeds that calculated in 2019, therefore, before the pandemic. In that exercise, plant floor performance reached 98,731 trucks. Thus, if compared to 2021, the increase reaches 33.6%.

Heavy production alone grew 96%

“Due to the impact of the pandemic, which came to interrupt production, last year does not present a good basis for comparison. Even so, we had the best accumulated since 2013,” evaluates the vice president of Anfavea, Marco Saltini.

According to the association’s balance, the heavyweight category that most leverages growth. This is because, in the first ten months of the year, the production of the subsegment almost doubled. In other words, it registered a 96% increase, to 64,937 trucks. As a result, it represented 49.2% of the total trucks produced.

A slight drop in production for the month is not a reason for concern for the sector

The isolated performance of October, however, registered a slight drop of 1.7% compared to the previous month. In this sense, 13,582 trucks were produced, compared to 13,816 units in September. However, compared to the same month last year, when it assembled 10,902 trucks, it resulted in an increase of 24.6%.