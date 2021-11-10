Professor arrested in Joinville on suspicion of sexual exploitation and pedophilia in Pinheiro Machado | Rio Grande do Sul

A 34-year-old man was pre-emptively arrested, this Tuesday (9), in Joinville, in the North of Santa Catarina, on suspicion of exploitation and dissemination of child pornography. According to the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul, he would have participated in the rape of a child in Pinheiro Machado, in the south of the state.
The agents have served an arrest warrant against him and a search and seizure warrant at the house where he resides. At the scene, police found pornographic content stored on his cell phone, computers and hard drives.
All material was seized. The suspect confessed to grooming children and distributing child pornography content.
“The situation of the accused is serious, as he works as a teacher in a public school in the city [Joinville], directly with children from six to 10 years old”, says delegate Cristiano Ritta, responsible for the case.
Ritta, who is head of the Bagé Office for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (Draco), reports that investigations began in 2020 after the arrest of a suspect of sexually abusing her stepdaughter.
At the time, the police identified members of an alleged distribution network of pornographic material for children and youth based on the analysis of his cell phone. The suspect arrested on Tuesday would be part of the scheme.
“During the investigations, we located this individual, who would have used grooming techniques and doping to help rape Pinheiro Machado’s child,” he says. “He was also identified as a distributor of sexual content in social networks and communicators.”
Material seized at the home of a teacher suspected of pedophilia and sexual exploitation in Joinville — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure
Material seized by the police will be used as evidence against the suspect. In addition, the analysis is expected to help identify other suspects and new victims.
The suspect was taken to a prison house in Rio Grande do Sul. The location was not informed by the police, as it was a sexual crime.