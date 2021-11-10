profit jumps 62.8% in the third quarter and totals BRL 166 million

THE Taurus (TASA3; TASA4) earned R$ 166 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 62.8% compared to the same period last year, shows a document sent to the market this Tuesday (9).

Net revenue kept pace and rose 39% to R$718 million.

“The exchange rate variation also had a positive effect on the company’s results, since most of its revenues come from sales abroad, carried out in dollars,” he says.

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, totaled R$ 294 million, an increase of 88.2%. The Ebitda margin rose 10.6 percentage points, to 41%.

Taurus weapons production reached 615,000 units in the third quarter, once again breaking the company’s historic record.

As a result, the production accumulated in the first nine months of the year totaled 1.7 million weapons, a volume 53.7% higher than last year.

Also according to the company, the reduction in operating expenses contributed to the better operating result of Taurus, with greater dilution of these disbursements in total net revenue. The manufacturer reduced expenses by 6%.

