PS5: hacker group declares to be close to unlock console

The Fail0verflow group, known for hacking the PS3 system and “unlocking” the console — allowing it to play non-original media — said on its Twitter profile that it had access to the Playstation 5’s security codes.

Keys accessed by the group can remove cryptographic protections from the console system. If unlocked, the console may play illegally purchased games. The famous “pirate” games.

Translation: We got all (symmetric) ps5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough! https://t.co/ulbq4LOWW0 — fail0verflow (@fail0verflow) November 8, 2021

In addition to having access to the PS3, the group is also famous for hacking the PS4 and managing to run custom operating systems on Nintendo Switch.

The feat of having access to the PS5’s root keys, even though it’s the principle to unlock the console, doesn’t mean that the group will be able to easily unlock the device. If they do, Sony can still reverse the entire process with an update.

The consoles of the most current generations do not have pirated games, — something that happened a lot in the PS1, PS2 and Xbox 360 generations, when it was possible to find street vendors selling games that used to cost less than 10% of the original physical media.

Apparently, Fail0verflow weren’t the only ones who managed to break the security of Sony’s console. Hacker Andy Nguyen, known in the community, claimed to have had access to code that is restricted to the company’s developers. However, Nguyen does not intend to reveal his methods of accessing the information.