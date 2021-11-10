PSG half is arrested on suspicion of arming a colleague

Diallo Aminata, midfielder of the Paris Saint-Germain women’s team and of the French national team, was arrested this Wednesday, the 10th, on suspicion of involvement in an ambush to assault the player Kheira Hamraoui, his colleague on the Parisian team and on the national team. In an official note, the French club confirmed the detention of the athlete by the Versailles police.







Aminata Diallo (middle) was arrested in Paris Photo: Paul Childs / Reuters

The case took place on Thursday, the 4th. According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, Hamraoui was attacked by a group of hooded men after a PSG get-together. She left dinner with her teammates to ride with Diallo when the car they were in was shut down by the attackers. The men hit the player’s legs with iron bars. None of the belongings of the car’s occupants were taken by the bandits.

The mystery surrounding the case may be directly linked to the dispute for a spot on the PSG team. Also according to the publication, Diallo is suspected of setting up the aggression against her colleague, making her unable to go to the field, facilitating competition in the French team. The blows with the iron bar were delivered mainly in the region from the waist down.

On Tuesday, 9, Diallo started the victory by 4-0 over Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League, while Hamraoui was out. Last month, Diallo had already been chosen by coach Corinne Deacon to fill Hamraoi’s place in the French national team after her colleague was cut through injury.

After the attack, Kheira was taken to a hospital in the French capital, where she had stitches on her hands and legs. PSG condemned the episode of violence and indicated that it is working with the police to try to clarify the facts.

“Since Thursday night, November 4th, the Club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players. The Club is attentive to the progress of the procedure and will study the follow-up to be given,” said the club.